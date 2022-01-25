Owensboro group Rack ‘Em Leon may bring up some memories for loyal music followers.
The band, consisting of musicians Danny Fulkerson, his sister Donna Marie Cary and Bob Meacham, formed in 2019 and recently released their first EP.
However, many may recall them as the familiar faces of the Arnold Chinn Group that formed in 1974, before renaming themselves The Arnold Chin Band, dropping the second “n” in the process.
Fulkerson started the group to explore genres of music that people were not very familiar with, which he found an attractive quality to hone in on with making original interpretations.
“When Arnold Chinn came about, it was kind of my brainchild and I started picking musicians,” Fulkerson said. “...The style of music at that time — nobody was really playing country rock. …There was a whole lot of music out there that wasn’t mainstream that people weren’t hearing, and we gravitated to these songs that people haven’t heard, which is a good thing because they don’t have anything to compare it to.”
The group was looking to cover tracks that were out of the ordinary, while also beginning to explore genres outside what people expected.
“Nobody really ever thought of us as a cover band because, even though we didn’t write hardly any songs, they just haven’t heard (the songs),” Meacham said.
Though Fulkerson said that Cary stuck around for the early years, the group continued to tour extensively, playing a number of shows across the country from Greenwich Village in New York City, Colorado, Florida and even overseas in Cremona, Italy, which Fulkerson described as “the best time of our lives.”
The group also shared the stage with Earl Scruggs Revue, Hank Williams, Jr., Jimmy Buffett, New Grass Revival and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, while also backing up artists on Mercury Records’ roster and playing at The Everly Brothers’ Homecoming Music Festival.
As The Arnold Chin Band, they scored a hit with the release of their arrangement of Rodney Crowell’s “Ain’t No Money,” which made it on ABC’s “American Bandstand” in the early 80s.
At first, the group was in disbelief.
“...We were playing at a club in Louisville, and I got a call and (they) said, ‘We want to put your song on Rate-a-Record’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, right. Sure,’ ” Fulkerson said.
“We didn’t believe it,” Meacham said.
After getting verification from a letter from Dick Clark Productions, the track received a 78 on a 35 to 98 scale during the Rate-a-Record segment.
“Dick Clark really liked it …,” Fulkerson said.
The Arnold Chin Band released their LP “Hometown Heroes” in 1981 in hopes of getting a record deal in Nashville, but Fulkerson admitted that the group didn’t fit the mold of what the industry was looking for.
“Back then, we were a band — long haired bunch of guys and Nashville wasn’t real keen on long-haired guys and bands,” Fulkerson said. “They wanted single-named, George Strait (types) ….”
Eventually, the group experienced burnout from their time on the road and disbanded in 1983 before getting back together for a reunion show and more gigs starting in 1995. One of their shows included being the first act to play at the inaugural Friday After 5 in 1997.
The group split once again in 2005.
“I had some problems that I had to work through,” Fulkerson said. “I think I spent most of my musical career relying on people other than myself and after we split up, I decided to …reinvent myself and start playing stuff that I like ….
“...I started getting back into playing acoustic stuff and … I had Bob on my mind the whole time (thinking) it would be nice to have Bob in the loop …,” Fulkerson said. “And we ran into each other on the Green Belt one time and I brought it up and Bob said, ‘Sure.’ ”
Rack ‘Em Leon formed in 2019 and have continued to practice their craft every week for two-hour rehearsals at Fulkerson’s home in preparations for upcoming shows.
Some of their shows since their inception include The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, Lure Seafood and Grille, PorchFest OBKY and returning to Friday After 5.
Fulkerson, Jones and Meacham stick to their roots of their previous endeavors and have built an extensive show setlist ranging all over the musical sphere with songs from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and even modern crooner Michael Bublé and country superstar Chris Stapleton.
“We could do two three-hour gigs without playing the same songs,” Fulkerson said. “We’ve got that many songs.”
“Maybe three,” Meacham chimed in. “But we would have to brush some of them up. There’s a lot of old songs that we haven’t done in a long time.”
While the band has been considered to be Americana, their performances cover songs from a spectrum of genres — blues, bluegrass, country, folk, and western swing.
“We were practicing a Tyler Childers’ song the other day,” Meacham said.
And a variety of songs are showcased in the group’s debut EP, which includes the traditional hymn “Jesus on the Mainland,” R.E.M.’s breakout single “Losing My Religion,” the Emmylou Harris tune “Two More Bottles of Wine,” North Mississippi Allstars’ ”Out on the Road,” and “Precious Lord,” which has been popularized by the likes of Elvis Presley.
“I think the original goal was to be a representation of what we sound like a good live performance,” Meacham said.
The group also tries to cover the songs with their own arrangements while still staying true to the original tracks.
“That’s always been my intent,” Fulkerson said.
“(Danny’s) always been a song researcher,” Meacham said.
Their motivation to continue down the path of music is simple.
“We’re entertainers,” Fulkerson said. “I’m comfortable in front of an audience (and) I really like to have a rapport with the audience. …We’re very fortunate that we had a lot of people who have supported us through the years …. As long as we can do it and enjoy it ….”
Rack ‘Em Leon’s debut EP and other cover tracks can be heard on their website at sites.google.com/view/rackemleon/home.
Physical copies of the record will also be available soon for purchase at Midtown Music and TD’s Tuff Decisions.
For more information and updates about
the band, visit facebook.com/Rack-Em-
Leon-106325417391565.
