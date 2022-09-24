Deposits in Owensboro’s 12 banks and their 32 branches is approaching $3 billion.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest summary of deposits report shows a total of $2.98 billion.
That’s up from $2.9 billion last year.
Independence Bank is the biggest at $1.099 billion.
It’s followed by U.S. Bank, $383.48 million; Truist, $378.38 million; J.P. Morgan Chase, $347.4 million; South Central Bank, $195.22 million; German American Bank, $168.18 million; Old National Bank, $124.05 million; PNC Bank, $105.95 million; Limestone Bank, $79.56 million; Fifth Third Bank, $72.27 million; First United Bank & Trust, $25.09 million; and Woodforest National Bank, $1.337 million.
• Unemployment in the region remained low in August.
The state said this week that Daviess was at 3.7%, down from 4% in July and 4.3% a year ago.
Hancock had 3.7%, down from 4.1% in July and 4.4% a year earlier.
In McLean, the rate was 4.4%, down from 4.5% in July — but up from 4.3% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg saw 6.2%, down from 6.7% in July and 6.5% a year ago.
And Ohio had 4.9%, down from 5.1% in July and 5.3% a year earlier.
• How much are you spending for Halloween?
The National Retail Federation’s annual survey says that Americans are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion this year.
That’s an average of $100 each.
Interestingly, we’re expected to spend $710 million on Halloween for pets.
• Looking for season employment?
Target says it plans to hire 100,000 this fall, and Walmart says it is hiring 40,000.
Target has a starting wage of between $15 and $24 an hour.
And Walmart’s average is $17 an hour.
• Gas prices continue to slowly drop.
Nine stations were below $3 a gallon here on Friday morning.
AAA says our average is $3.071.
The state average was $3.256 and the national was $3.689.
