Owensboro’s 11 banks had $2.9 billion in deposits on June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest summary of deposits report.
That was up from
$2.7 billion a year earlier.
Independence Bank, now the city’s largest, reported $1.05 billion in deposits — 35.26% of the total.
That was up from
$831.1 million last year and $607.8 million in 2018.
Here’s the rest of the lineup:
U.S. Bank, $643.6 million — up from $354.5 million
Truist, (formerly BB&T), $312.3 million — down from $661.1 million
JP Morgan Chase, $245.8 million — up from $206.4 million
South Central, $199.9 million — up from $181.4 million
German American, $148.96 million — up from $122.7 million
Old National, $110.2 million — up from $96.9 million
PNC, $105.8 million — up from $95.7 million
Limestone, (which bought Republic Bank & Trust and added those branches to its local presence), $84.4 million — down from a combined $96.1 million
Fifth Third, $71.2 million — down from $72.2 million
Woodforest National Bank , $986,000 — up from $563,000
• Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, says the first nine months of 2020 have been very good for homebuilders.Single-family permits are up 10% through the third quarter of this year and 27% over the same period in 2018.
New homes have added more than
$22 million to the local tax roles in the first nine months of 2020, Stallings said.
Permits have been issued for 236 new homes so far this year.
That compares with 214 through the same period last year; 173 in 2018; 159 in 2017; and 182 in 2016.
• The Miller House has made Bourbon Review’s list of America’s Best Bourbon Bars again this year.
• Stores aren’t expected to be as crowded this Christmas season because of the pandemic.
ShopperTrak’s annual holiday forecast says in-store traffic for the last six weeks of the year is expected to be down 22% to 25% from last year.
• Penguin Point, a 70-year-old fast food chain, is scheduled to open its new Owensboro store at 830 Chuck Gray Court — next to Pizza Hut on Frederica Street — at 10 a.m. Monday.
• T-Mobile is expanding its $50 a month, “no two-year contract” home internet service into more than 450 cities — including Owensboro and Central City.
And it’s opening the service to people who aren’t T-Mobile customers.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.