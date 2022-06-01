Thirteen students from high schools in Daviess County are among the more than 500 students selected to participate in the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts program.
During the program, student-artists from 71 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Local students participating include from Apollo High School: Lillie Self-Miller (Drama); from Daviess County High School: Ella Fogle (Drama), Zakkary Moseley (Musical Theatre), Ty Nally (Creative Writing), Micah Sagar (Architecture + Design), Emma Stephens (Instrumental Music) and Nathaniel Trogden (Musical Theatre); from Owensboro High School: Scarlet Head (Instrumental Music), SutHting Pauhkum (Instrumental Music) and Ava Wiggins (Instrumental Music); and from Owensboro Catholic High School: Elle Brey (Architecture + Design), Jenna McCarty (Drama) and Ava Phelps (Creative Writing).
The tuition-free program will be held over two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 — July 2; Session 2: July 10 — July 30), with students divided into each, at the University of Kentucky. Attendees will immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.