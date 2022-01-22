Daviess County’s unemployment rate is near the record low of modern times.
In June 1972, the county’s jobless rate was 2.4%.
In November, the state said recently, the local rate was 2.7%.
Of course, the local workforce has shrunk to 44,726.
At one time, we had more than 50,000 in the workforce here.
We had a 3.6% rate in October and a 4.8% rate in November 2020.
Hancock’s rate was 2.8% in November, 3.7% in October and 4.8% a year earlier.
McLean was at 2.8% in November, 3.5% in October and 4.3% in November 2020.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 4.4% in November, 5.3% in October and 6.9% a year ago.
And Ohio, was at 3.5% in November, 4.4% in October and 5.4% in November 2020.
Woodford County had the state’s lowest rate at 2% and Magoffin had the highest at 9%.
• Speaking of employment, the state said last week that by December, Kentucky had recovered or replaced 82% of the jobs lost during the first two months of the pandemic.
And it added that the state’s labor market had increased by nearly 22,000 workers since July.
• A few weeks ago, a car ran into the Wonder Whip, 2434 E. Fourth St., and it had to close for repairs.
But owner Seth Woodward says, “Things are progressing nicely at the restaurant and we hope to reopen within the next few weeks.”
• The National Retail Federation says it had a record holiday season in 2021.
Retail sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, were up 14.1% despite inflation and supply chain problems, the NRF said.
Total sales hit $886.7 billion.
The previous record in 2020 was $777.3 billion.
• Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, which has two Owensboro locations, said it returned more than $13 million to its members through interest on checking accounts alone in 2021.
