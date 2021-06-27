Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties in May, the state reported last week.
That’s not surprising since many businesses were closed in May last year by the pandemic and their employees were furloughed.
But here’s something interesting.
Daviess County’s labor force is apparently at a 30-year low.
The Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis says since 1990, the local labor force has ranged from a low of 44,638 in February 1991 to a high of 51,076 in 1999.
State figures released last week said Daviess County’s labor force was at 44,354 last month.
The U.S. Census Bureau says aging “baby boomers” — born between 1946 and 1964 — are a big part of the problem.
Anyway, here are the unemployment stats for May.
Daviess was at 3.8% — up from 3.6% in April, but down from 10.2% a year earlier.
Hancock was at 3.9% — up from 3.6% in April, but down from 11.8% in May 2020.
McLean was at 3.5% — down from 3.6% in April and 8.6% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg was at 5.7% — up from 5.4% in April, but down from 12.7% in May 2020.
And Ohio was at 4.5% — up from 4.3% in April, but down from 11.1% a year earlier.
• Ben’s Soft Pretzels has scheduled the grand opening of its new store at 112 Allen St. — former home of Cold Stone Creamery — for Monday from noon to 7 p.m.
Owner Ron Williams said, “We are so excited to be a part of the riverfront and we are most excited to be able to feed the families and kids enjoying Smothers Park and the hard-working men and women of our fellow downtown businesses.”
Ben’s will feature “P-rizza” pretzel-crusted pizzas, pretzel sandwiches, ice cream, shakes and more.
There’s a pretzel-eating contest at 6 p.m. Monday and a drawing where one person will win free pretzels for a year.
• Last fall, J’s Liquors Tasting Bar & Cheese Shop, 2216 New Hartford Road, one of the oldest liquor stores in the region, was sold along with J’s Liquors West Parrish, 2509 W. Parrish Ave., to Louisville-based Liquor Barn-Party Mart-DEP’S.
Now, Liquor Barn has been sold to Gopuff, which says it “delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.”
• A report by CBRE Econometric Advisors says at least 190 million square feet of industrial warehouse space is expected to be built this year and more than half of it is already taken spoken for.
Because the economy is expanding rapidly after the worst of the pandemic is over, the report said that retailers in the United States will need 330 million more square feet of distribution space by 2025.
That an increase of 27%.
Tropical Smoothie, which recently opened a store at 2804 Frederica St., says it’s “well on its way to accomplishing its goal of 1,500 locations by 2025.”
