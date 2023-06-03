Can’t find a place to wash your car?
Car washes are popping up like Dollar General stores around here.
One just opened at Carter Road and Parrish Avenue and another is under construction at the former Shoney’s location on Frederica.
This week, the old Grandy’s restaurant on Frederica came down.
It’s going to be a quick oil change and car wash, I’m told.
But a construction permit hasn’t been issued yet.
• Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In, 6161 Kentucky 54, has new owners.
The restaurant will be celebrating its 60th anniversary next year.
Norman McDonald opened it in 1964.
He retired in 1987 and sold it to his son, Grant, and Grant’s wife, Lisa.
Now, they’ve announced on Facebook that they are retiring and have sold the restaurant to Grant’s cousin, Mark McDonald.
If the name sounds familiar, he ran Shoe Carnival for 38 years.
The announcement said Mark worked at the restaurant as a teenager and met his wife, Julie, there.
• Famous Bistro, 102 W. Second St., celebrated its 30th anniversary on Thursday.
Ben Skiadas, who took over the restaurant from his father, George, said the Bistro has started 30 days of giving back to the community.
“We will be donating 5% of our alcohol sales to three local charities, including the Goodfellows Club, Impact 100 and Beverly’s Hearty Slice,” he said.
• Looks like we were ahead of the game.
Journeys, which closed at Towne Square Mall a few months ago, says it plans to close more than 100 underperforming stores.
The company said it has opened 13 stand-alone stores and plans to open more off-mall stores in the future.
• Big Dipper, 2820 W. Parrish Ave., is catering to the late-night crowd.
It announced on Facebook that it will now be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
• Panda Express this week announced its first points-based national rewards program.
For every dollar spent at Panda Express, a customer will receive 10 points, and once they have 200 points, they can begin cashing in points for prizes.
Each month, members will unlock a “good fortune” gift, which might include special discounts, free points or a digital fortune cookie.
