Looking for an affordable place to live?
Nowpatient.com says Kentucky is the fifth-most affordable state to live in — behind Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and Georgia.
• Some food news: Harman Construction picked up permits this week for a $100,000 remodel at the McDonald’s at 2730 W. Parrish Ave. and the one at 2306 Kentucky 144 (formerly U.S. 60 East).
• Little Caesar’s Pizza is coming to Gateway Commons.
Envision Contractors picked up a permit this week for a 1,140-square-foot store at 3281 Hayden Road.
• Kentucky Farm Bureau has accepted Reid’s Orchard into its 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program.
The announcement says, “This certification ensures that Reid’s Orchard meets the highest standards of quality, freshness and marketing appeal.”
• This is National Bourbon Heritage Month.
The latest numbers show bourbon is a $9 billion industry in Kentucky with more than 22,500 jobs and an annual payroll topping $1.23 billion.
• Speaking of bourbon, Bardstown Bourbon Company, which owns Green River Distilling, is collaborating with Goose Island for a blend of Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout barrels.
It’s available now for $159.99.
The barrels were not rinsed so the stout-soaked staves could immediately mingle with the Kentucky bourbon, a news release says.
• Liberty Federal Credit Union, which has two Owensboro branches, has been named the 2023 Credit Union of the Year by the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions.
The trade organization represents more than 4,700 credit unions nationwide.
