Nick Smith, the son of my friends Jenny and Tony Smith, died on April 16, the day before Easter, known as Holy Saturday in our Catholic tradition.

Nick was 39 and died of a cancer that had tortured his body for the past two years.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.