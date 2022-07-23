Nick Smith, the son of my friends Jenny and Tony Smith, died on April 16, the day before Easter, known as Holy Saturday in our Catholic tradition.
Nick was 39 and died of a cancer that had tortured his body for the past two years.
Nick leaves a wife, Jesse, and three children: Anna, 12; Rowdy, 8; and Salem, 4.
I first met the Smiths in 1996, when I was assigned as pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish in Mayfield. St. Joseph’s was my first pastorate.
It was love at first sight. I was thrilled to be a pastor and charmed by the simple goodness of the people of Graves County.
They in turn accepted me as their pastor. This love only grew as I visited them in the hospital or nursing home, celebrated a wedding or buried a family member.
That love remains, some 20 years after I left Mayfield.
I first met Tony as they hosted a cookout for the teens of the parish. He and Jenny had several teenagers and we were beginning a youth group. Tony was so quiet that I thought that he was mentally impaired. As we began a conversation, I asked his job and he told me that he was the Graves County judge-executive.
He shared the story that when he and Jenny were married and in their twenties, they were riding in a car one evening with friends when he announced that he was going to run for county judge-executive.
Jenny and the friends laughed so hard that they had to pull the car off the road and to the side. The incumbent had held the position 20 years. Tony figured that if there were no primary, he had a chance.
Jenny’s father promised his three daughters that if Tony won the election, he would send them to Hawaii for vacation, to encourage their participation.
The trip to Hawaii never materialized but Tony won the election.
After the excitement of the election had worn off, at the first meeting as judge-executive, he and the county commissioners realized: here is this 20-something who is now our leader — what are we doing?
He shared that as judge-executive, he did not make promises. He held the position some 20 years before retiring.
Nick was the oldest child.
He had a sister close in age and then the baby, Riley, Jenny’s maiden name.
Nick attended Graves County High. He was likable, loved fun and mischief and the song “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” one of the songs I played on the guitar and sang for the kids.
It was after graduating from school that Nick blossomed. He grew up in the stockyards of Jenny’s family, raising cattle, and so he began his own farm.
He was happiest on a tractor or loader, with manure and dirt caked on his work boots and his son Rowdy in the cab or asleep against his chest.
Nick also had the mind of an entrepreneur. He saw possibilities for multiple businesses, such as a feed company that provided custom feeds for large cattle farms.
In each enterprise he had a partner, who became a friend.
He began “Off the Hoof,” a small chain of stores that specialize in meats and deli products. As I stopped by the Mayfield store Nick was circulating among the customers, chatting and being helpful — the most important thing that the owner of a store or restaurant can do. He combined the best of his parents’ qualities in his easygoing manner.
Two years ago an intense pain in his pelvic area proved to be cancer. A difficult surgery at Vanderbilt removed the tumor and rigorous rounds of chemotherapy crucified his body.
I had Mass with the family for Nick’s healing and recognized him only by his voice — his hair was gone and his face was like that of a child on a St. Jude’s Hospital advertisement. There was a brief respite of recovery until the cancer returned.
Several years before, I had happened to be at St. Joseph’s when a granddaughter of Jenny and Tony was attacked by a stray pit bull that mauled her leg. Her recovery was questionable at the time.
That morning the family gathered in the homeplace, where Jenny and her siblings had grown up and where her parents still lived. Members were gathered around the dining room table to pray the Rosary.
Jenny addressed her pre-teen grandchildren and held up her Rosary: “This is what we do as a family, when we face these situations. This is what it means to be a member of this family.”
She was passing on what her mother, Helen, had passed on to her.
Through the last weeks of his life Nick held his grandmother Helen’s Rosary. As family and friends who visited were leaving, Nick always said: “Let me know if I can help,” even though he couldn’t leave his bed. He passed on Holy Saturday.
How do you fill the void left by the death of Nick or someone you love? The obvious answer is that you can’t. The hardest challenge is to reverence the place that Nick held in your life and to accept the void — to not attempt to dull the pain by behaviors that can’t fill that place.
Nick’s wife, Jesse, recently told Jenny that three things were important to Nick: 1) He went to church every Sunday. 2) He sat down each evening for the family meal. 3) He went to Mom’s every Sunday night for the family meal and gathering.
She will continue to do those things for their children.
What fascinates me is that Jesse didn’t say that faith and family were important to Nick. She remembers his actions — a reminder that we will be remembered for the things we did and how we did them.
Tyler Willett is a long time buddy of Nick’s.
It was through Nick that Tyler and Nick’s youngest sister, Riley, began spending time with each other and married. They now have two children. Shortly after Nick’s death, Tyler had what he calls “the most realistic dream he has ever had.”
Nick and Tyler were doctoring cattle — Nick was showing Tyler some things to do.
And Tyler said: “Nick, where are you?” Nick laughed and said, “Tyler, I’m right here.” Tyler said, once more, “No, Nick — where are you?” Nick laughed again and said: “Tyler, I’m right here.”
As we feel the absence of those we have loved; as we seek to allow ourselves to feel the pain of their absence, we remember them.
We remember the things they did and the love with which they did them. And we seek to be grateful — to thank God for allowing us these gifts. As we struggle along, we have the promise of their unseen presence.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. He may be reached at ray.clark@pastoral.org.
