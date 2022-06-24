The sixth week of Friday After 5 will continue to entertain the community with its number of street fair vendors, food options and diverse lineup of entertainment, with some familiar acts joining in.
Caribou, a Louisville-based rock-and-roll dance group, will be the headliner of the night, performing from 6:30-10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Main Stage, which will move to the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza.
The eight-piece band has performed at FA5 several times before, with most recently playing as one of the headliners at last year’s event.
“We love Owensboro, man,” said keyboardist and vocalist Bill Keeling. “Some of the people from Owensboro are coming out to our other gigs in the area and we’re becoming friends — close friends. It’s great.”
Keeling said that his twin brother, bass player and vocalist John Keeling, started the band back in the early 1970s and asked Keeling to join the group shortly after and has undergone a number of personnel changes over the years.
And they don’t have plans to throw in the towel after close to 50 years of performing.
“We have so much fun doing it,” Keeling said. “The money is great but it’s about having fun. …You don’t get upset over the little stuff; you get ready for the next gig, and if the last one didn’t go as planned, then you fix what you need to fix, rehearse, work it out and then everyone’s back up there to have a good time again.”
The lineup currently consists of the Keelings alongside guitarist and vocalist Donnie Muench, guitarist and vocalist Slick Ware, trombone player Terry Turner, saxophonist and flutist Kevin Hill, trumpeter Spencer Barham and drummer Charlie Singleton.
Keeling said the band has continued to play the event because of the overall reception from the audience and the atmosphere.
“I’ll tell you what — when you play for that crowd in Owensboro, they are so into the music regardless of what song you’re playing,” he said. “They’re singing along with you, they’re dancing with you and — on top of that — you got the venue that’s beautiful. It’s everything you’d ever want for a place to play.”
For those who are not familiar with the band, Keeling said attendees can expect to hear recognizable tunes that one is able to groove to.
“Even if they’re not dancing, they can still rock back and forth,” he said. “We are doing this because the crowds keep coming; and as long as the crowds keep coming, we’ll keep playing. It’s kind of a give and take.”
Other acts on the lineup include southern rock band Last Call performing from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage, LaTasha Shemwell and her band playing some rhythm and blues, pop music and more from 6-9:30 p.m. in the backyard of the Holiday Inn on the Riverfront Live Stage and the Andy Brasher Band keeping the entertainment going from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will also continue to host karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at their facility, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
You can also download Friday After 5’s free app via Apple’s app store at apps.apple.com/us/app/friday-after-5/id369025843 or Google Play at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.redpixel.infoapp.m.client.fridayafter5.
