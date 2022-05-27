The 26th season of Friday After 5 will continue with its second week tonight.
The event will continue to entertain and grace the community along the Owensboro Riverfront and throughout Veterans Boulevard, Frederica, St. Elizabeth and Locust streets along with its Kroger Street Fair with a number of vendors and options for all.
According to FA5’s press release, the event will be celebrating pre-unions, graduations, a gathering of alumni of Western Kentucky University at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront and the 100th anniversary of the Daviess County Farm Bureau.
There will also be an all-ages “Barefoot in the Grass Dance Party” and hula hoop contest during the event’s sunset intermission.
A new line up of musical entertainment will also be alive and well tonight, with Louisville-based six-piece Soul Circus headlining the event from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live stage at the Holiday Inn.
Coined as “The Region’s Premier Groove Band” and “The Bad Boys of Funk,” Soul Circus is known for their arrangements and covers from a variety of genres from The Commodores, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and even Bruno Mars.
The band consists of frontman and lead vocalist Shaun Wallace, bass guitarist and vocalist Earl Dickerson, lead guitarist Tim Flowers, drummer David Hoback, saxophone player Mike Vest and Hammond organ player Mike Hood.
Wallace and the group are looking forward to making their way to the area for their FA5 debut, saying that this gives them an opportunity to reach their fan base in this particular region.
“For me, being able to play in Owensboro is actually kind of exciting because we’ve not played in Owensboro before,” Wallace said. “We’ve got a good fan base in the very, very south reaches of Louisville and southern Indiana, which they’ll all be able to make that trek ….”
Regarding the music the group plays, Wallace personally enjoys the sounds of funk and groove and said that when he started the band back in about 2011, there was a hole in the music scene in Louisville where this type of music wasn’t present.
But Wallace wanted to take a different approach to the music and not replicate the original tunes.
“We’re not a typical cover band and if you have the ability to hear us … you’ll see that we’re not the kind of band that you come and listen to the song in order to hear the song that’s playing on the radio,” Wallace said. “We interpret the songs our own way. ….What I do is I tell the boys to learn these … songs, they play it just like it sounds on the album, which sounds great and … throw it all out the window and play the song like you interpret it. Keep the vein of the song, but play it like you feel it — be a musician, expand on what you hear ….”
For tonight, Wallace said that he and the group plan to bring energy and fun.
“When we’re in the moment and we’re hitting hard and the funk is flowing and people are just on the dance floor and not caring about it, we call that ‘spreadin’ grease,’ ” Wallace said. “ ‘Groove, Funk and Grease’ has always been our tagline.”
Other performers on the lineup include country singer-songwriter and former “American Idol” contestant Dakota Hayden performing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, the four-piece rock group 2 Miles Back with special guest blues artist Tommy Stillwell from 7-9 p.m. at the Romain Subaru Overlook stage, the Bowling Green/Glasgow rock outfit High Fidelity gracing the Lure Seafood Grille stage from 7-10 p.m. and DJ Shay keeping the music going from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will also continue their weekly karaoke from 7 p.m. to midnight at the VFW building, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
For more information, visit fridayafter5.com.
