Kathy Daugherty of Owensboro spends her mornings tending to more than 1,000 daylilies in her front and backyards.
Daugherty, who has been growing her Owensboro garden for 18 years, said that daylilies are one of the easiest plants to grow.
“They don’t require watering and they’re pretty much pest-resistant,” Daugherty said.
Due to daylilies being pest-resistant, Daugherty doesn’t use any insecticides on her plants.
She’s gotten most of her daylily plants from the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Daugherty typically spends a couple hours every morning tending to her garden.
“In gardening, you have to realize it’s work,” Daugherty said. “A gardener is always going to have something to do.”
Daugherty, a retired pharmacist, is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, and has had a passion for garden her whole life. She grew up gardening with her father and grandmother.
“It’s my love, and my passion,” Daugherty said. “I could write a real big book on what not to grow.”
Mix annuals with daylilies so it’ll bloom faster.
She stresses the importance of tending to your plants and making sure you put in the time. She compares it to doing household chores.
“It’s just like doing housework,” Daugherty said. “If you don’t do your housework, you’ll get some weeds.”
Daugherty recommends planting annuals with daylilies to begin with, since annuals will grow much faster than daylilies. She said this will help with staying motivated to continue tending to the garden.
“You have to be patient,” Daugherty said. “They don’t come overnight.”
Her front yard has a flowerbed that she created after a tree fell onto her home due to a tornado. Once the debris was cleared, she decided to start planting right where the tree fell down.
Her and her husband have been working on her backyard, however, for more than a decade. Originally a swimming pool, the Daugherty’s decided to turn their backyard into a pond and a winding garden of daylilies and other plants.
Daugherty said anyone is welcome to contact her and tour her garden and pond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.