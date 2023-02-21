LAYSON BROOKS DOM

Layson Brooks Jr. performs during a stand-up comedy open mic at The GhostLight Lounge in 2022.

 Photo by Mason Aschenbrenner

Comedy and humor have always been part of Lewisport resident Layson Brooks Jr.’s personality.

And for the past 13 years, the 44-year-old has been relishing in that world as a stand-up comic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.