Brandon Hanks was obsessed with music and wanted to be involved in concerts, but, since he wasn’t a musician, he didn’t know how.
A friend encouraged him to photograph a concert for an online publication.
And that’s how Hanks became a professional photographer, shooting photos of Green Day, Alter Bridge, Old Dominion, Knocked Loose, Pierce The Veil, Bring Me The Horizon, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and others.
“That got me access to shows, and I developed a relationship with the artists,” he said this week.
Of course, that means a lot of travel.
“I’ve been to St. Louis 20 or 30 times, to Indianapolis, Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, all over the Midwest,” Hanks said. “You idolize someone for years and suddenly you’re texting with them.”
He said, “Music is just awesome. I’ve done rock, metal, country, pop, just about anything but polka. It’s nice to see Owensboro growing an entertainment district.”
Sometimes, Hanks gets to work at home.
“I’ve taken photos for the Sportscenter of Jake Owen, the UFC, and I’m shooting Gary Allen this weekend,” he said.
“I like to be busy and be motivated.
“I do weddings, senior pictures, things like that. I’ve even driven to northern Indiana to shoot a wedding. But I want to get more work in Daviess County. I’ve worked with P.J. Starks on his last two movies, shooting the stills. They embraced my vision.”
Working with famous entertainers, he said, “is a cool thing to tell my kids, my daughters are 9 and 2. I want to do things that make them proud.”
In 2014, Hanks said, his family was living in Tell City and “not a lot was happening.”
So, he got a job at the Owensboro Treatment Center, working with kids, and the family moved here.
“When that closed, I got a job working security at the hospital,” Hanks said. “It’s an awesome place to work.”
He said, “I dabbled some with photography when I was a kid. But they told me my work wasn’t up to snuff. I was 11. What 11-year-old is up to snuff?”
Photography, Hanks said, “is something I can do. It’s like painting for me.”
Still, he said, “I never would have thought I could accomplish so much.
“I want to be that photographer that still works with music industry icons and movies. But I also want to be a guy that Owensboro can look at and say. ‘This guy is different, he isn’t conventional, but he gives creating images his all and we see that and can feel his work when we go to him’.”
He said, “Having a legacy and creating images that stand the true test of time, that’s what I want to do with my career in photography.”
Hanks can be reached on Facebook.
