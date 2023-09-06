Annette Wetzel, math teacher at College View Middle School, knew from a young age that being an educator was the career path meant for her, and 50 years later, she is still thriving in her field.
“My mother was a teacher at Sutton Elementary School when it was Washington School,” she said. “I always liked school, and I had a math teacher my senior year of high school that smiled and was kind, and I thought that was the kind of teacher I want to be.”
Wetzel taught for one year in Fayette County and two years in Ohio County before beginning her career at Daviess County Public Schools in 1977.
“I taught 31 years at Daviess County High School before retiring,” she said. “I taught four years at Owensboro Community and Technical College, and I’ve been at College View Middle School since 2012.”
Despite teaching in other counties during her 50 years as an educator, Wetzel always knew Owensboro-Daviess County was her home.
“I was born in Owensboro, and Owensboro was just a really good fit for my husband and family,” she said. “We have enjoyed being here and still do.”
In her current position, Wetzel teaches seventh and eighth graders at College View and Daviess County middle schools and creates relationships that are meaningful to her.
“The connections with the students and finding out that I made a difference makes it worthwhile,” she said. “I recently received a letter in the mail from a student that I taught 48 years ago, and she was telling me I had made a difference in her life.”
Wetzel said the letter meant a lot to her.
“She sent a picture of me that I gave her when I was her teacher,” she said. “I hadn’t heard from her before now.”
Keeping in touch with former students is a way Wetzel know she has done her job as a teacher.
“I have stayed connected with a big group of former students because of Facebook,” she said. “It’s nothing more than knowing they’re OK and doing well; that’s the reward as a teacher.”
Some of Wetzel’s former students are easier to keep in touch with.
“Some of my former students are teachers at College View Middle School, and the principal, Brandon Brooks, is a former student of mine,” she said.
As an educator, Wetzel said she has worked with “challenging” students, but that it never stopped her from trying to make connections with them.
“It was always so nice when a student and I got to a level where there was a mutual respect and mutual understanding that if you respect me, I will respect you,” she said. “That was the key to behavior in my classrooms.”
Teaching and smiles are things Wetzel loves, she said.
“When I’m teaching and I ask if they understand, and I get a smile back, I feel like it’s a success,” she said. “I’ve always told my students that I’m a teacher there to help them learn and if they don’t understand it, help me help you by letting me know.”
Wetzel said ensuring her students understand the lessons is something very important for her.
“If a student is having trouble understanding, I’ll show them another example or another way to solve the problem,” she said. “That’s one thing about teaching as long as I have — I know several different ways to teach one process.”
Two of Wetzel’s daughters are now educators within the Daviess County district and are continuing the teaching legacy of the family.
“My younger daughter, Larkin Wetzel, started out as a speech pathologist and is still working at Burns Elementary School in a different capacity,” Wetzel said. “My older daughter, Langley Roby, worked in business for a number of years and decided to be a teacher and is teaching the same subjects as me at Apollo High School.”
Despite already having 50 years of education under her belt, Wetzel said she will continue teaching “as long as it is as good as it is.”
“My students are my reason to get up in the mornings,” she said. “I had breast cancer when I began teaching at College View and had to be out for awhile, but those kids were a reason to get up, come back, get going and not pay attention to what was going on in my life.”
