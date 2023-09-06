ANNETTE 50

Math teacher Annette Wetzel watches as her students from College View Middle School and Daviess County Middle School work on math problems in her class Thursday at CVMS.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Annette Wetzel, math teacher at College View Middle School, knew from a young age that being an educator was the career path meant for her, and 50 years later, she is still thriving in her field.

“My mother was a teacher at Sutton Elementary School when it was Washington School,” she said. “I always liked school, and I had a math teacher my senior year of high school that smiled and was kind, and I thought that was the kind of teacher I want to be.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.