We lost a long-time member of the local business community recently.
M & M Jewelers’ Facebook page says the store is closed permanently.
Owner J. Craig Grant couldn’t be reached for comment.
M&M traced its roots to 1937, when Grant’s father, the late Oscar Grant, started Grant Jewelers at 121 W. Second St.
In the late 1960s, Grant sold the company and family name to Kay Jewelers.
But he and his wife started Hollywood Jewelers a few months later and then bought the old Citizens State Bank building at 100 W. Second St. in 1969.
With the new location came a new name — M&M Jewelers.
The name derived from the fact that all the people who worked there at the time had a first name starting with the letter M.
Five years ago, Grant moved the store to 3499 Springhill Drive off Kentucky 54, citing a lack of parking downtown.
• Good news from Frankfort.
The Office of State Budget Director said this week that General Fund receipts for the fiscal year that ended on June 30 totaled $15.1 billion.
That created a surplus of $1.4 billion.
Road Fund revenues came to $1.75 billion, creating a $32.3 million surplus.
• More good news out of Frankfort.
The state has won back-to-back Gold Shovel Awards from the national publication Area Development fowr strong gains in attracting new businesses and growing jobs.
Only one award is given each year for states with populations between 4 million and 6 million.
• Walmart announced this week that it is offering classroom supplies and backpacks at last year’s prices.
And it said the 14 most popular items on school supply lists are available for just under $12.94.
Target also announced this week that it is offering a one-time 20% discount for teachers on an entire shopping trip, in-store or online.
• Retail Advisory Services has predicted that back-to-school spending will increase 15.7% this summer with 55.2% of parents planning to budget more to accommodate higher prices for the same number of items they bought last year.
• Not so good news for Kentucky.
Infographic says its survey of best states to retire in shows Kentucky at the very bottom.
The survey says we’ve dropped 44 places in five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.