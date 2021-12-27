In the eight years Dana and Eric Castlen purchased the land for their cattle farm in Knottsville, they have steadily expanded and grown their family-run operation.
Having to start from scratch was a big obstacle for the couple. Eric Castlen’s father raised a few cattle throughout his life, but it was more of a hobby. When the couple decided to raise cattle on a larger scale, they found land suitable for their pursuits, and began slowly building.
This proved to be a difficult task because they both worked full-time jobs, were building a house, and raising their young daughter. It was important to the couple, though, so they continued, with the help of Eric Castlen’s recently-retired father.
“He was kind of the main cog in the operation,” Eric Castlen said of his father who passed away in February. “Now it’s up to us, and we just want to carry on what he helped us start.”
The cow-calf operation consists of 100 mother cows. They “feed out” about 40 calves a year for freezer beef. At 6-months-old, the Castlens put the calves on a feeding program. Once they grow to about 1,200-1,300 pounds, they go to slaughter.
Each year the farm has steadily grown. It especially has taken off since the start of the pandemic, with more of a demand for locally-raised beef. The Castlen’s don’t use hormones or GMOs, and even their grain is locally grown.
Customers like that, Dana Castlen said.
“When COVID hit, we realized people wanted to know where their meat was coming from,” she said. “They wanted affordable and good meat that is grown right here close to home.”
Recently, the Castlens have had customers inquiring about grass-fed cattle, so that is something they are currently pursuing.
Grass-fed cattle meat is leaner, said Eric Castlen.
“There is a huge difference in the quality and the taste of it,” he said.
Aside from not having enough time in the day to complete all their farming tasks and goals, one of the Castlens’ biggest hurdles is simply starting their farm from the literal ground up.
They currently have 155 acres, and primarily do person-to-person sales. This past year they have increased participation in local farmers markets. At this time about 75% of their sales come from what the Castlens referred to as “custom beef,” or beef that is sold by the whole, half, or quarter cow.
A lot of farmers inherit their family operations, so working full-time jobs and buying the land, implements, and other necessities required for a farm is a slow, but rewarding process, they said.
They enjoy farming, and enjoy being good stewards of the land. They have invested in watering and drainage systems, and rotate their pastures that ensure proper conservation of the soil.
“If you manage your land correctly, it’ll take care of you, so we want to be sustainable,” Eric Castlen said. “Our goal is to be able to hand this down to our daughter someday.”
For more information about Castlen Farms, visit their page on Facebook.
