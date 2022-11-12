Kim Madewell says Madewell’s Corner Café is “Cheers without the alcohol. We’re just one big family.”
So many restaurants don’t know their customers, she said, “but we do. If you’re in a bad mood, come in here, and you’ll leave in a good mood.”
She and her husband, Jeff, have had the diner for 15 years.
He does the cooking, and she does everything else.
Jeff Madewell said he had never cooked a day in his life before working at the diner.
He was a trucker, but he got laid off.
“She needed help, so I learned to cook,” Jeff Madewell said.
“I trained him for a week,” Kim Madewell said. “He took to it like a fish to water.”
She said, “We homeschooled our boys in here. They learned math by counting change. They grew up here.”
The café is on the northwest corner of West Second and Hathaway streets across from Owensboro Grain.
“Owensboro Grain is a good neighbor,” Jeff Madewell said. “Truckers come in while they’re waiting for them to open.”
Kim Madewell was a teacher’s assistant at East View Elementary School and bar staff manager at Lone Star Steak & Saloon in Evansville.
But, she said, “I always wanted my own restaurant.”
So when the building at 924 E. Second St. became available, they took it.
The walls are covered with photos of cars and their owners.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who ate there once, is among them.
These days, the hours are 5 to 11 a.m.
“We stopped serving lunch because of COVID and food costs,” Kim Madewell said. “A couple of our servers retired, and it was just Jeff and me for two months. Now we have two servers plus us.”
She said the food is “all home cooking. We use the same products here that we use at home. Everything is cooked to order.”
The start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020 “was rough,” Kim Madewell said. “But we have a really good customer base. Our customers are our family. We were closed for three months and at 20% of capacity for awhile after that. And a lot of people just weren’t getting out to eat. But our coffee drinkers came and sat on their cars in the parking lot.”
Jeff Madewell said, “Some of our customers still aren’t back.”
The best-selling items on the menu are omelets and the Working Man’s breakfast, which includes three eggs, a choice of meat, bread and fried potatoes.
The couple’s name works well for a restaurant.
Ads say, “Where the food is really made-well.”
“The name works good now,” Jeff Madewell said, “but growing up with it was rough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.