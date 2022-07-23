Even though they do not take much care, bearded iris, daylilies, and daffodils become crowded and need dividing over time. Late July and August are good months for dividing them. Dividing them promotes growth, vigor, and optimum flower production.
By dividing and replanting iris and daylilies, they have an opportunity to establish roots before winter. If the roots are not established before winter, the plant may heave out of the ground due to freezing and thawing of the soil.
For the bearded iris, a fan of sword-like foliage is produced on rhizomes. Rhizomes are enlarged, underground horizontal stems that are located at or just below soil level. Each fan tends to bloom only once, so new fans are needed to produce flowers.
Dig up a clump with a spading fork or shovel. Try to avoid digging into the rhizomes. Shake off soil from the clump or wash it off if needed. Then divide the clump by cutting through the rhizome with a sharp knife. A division could contain two or three fans, but make sure there is at least one fan and some good roots on each rhizome. Throw away old, spindly, and soft rhizomes.
Cut the leaves back to half or one-third of their length with sharp scissors. This reduces the surface area where water is lost. Cut back damaged roots also.
Prepare the soil in the new bed by tilling and incorporating organic matter. Bearded iris grows best in full sun and well-drained soil.
When ready to plant, dig two shallow holes, leaving a dividing ridge in the center; place the rhizome directly over the center of the ridge, spread the roots to either side, and cover with soil.
The upper surface of the rhizome should be at or near ground level. Then water the rhizomes thoroughly.
Individual rhizomes can be planted in groupings. The spacing between individual rhizomes should be about 8 to 12 inches apart. Usually, three are used to start a new clump. Arrange the group of three in a triangle.
Two rhizomes should be planted with the fan of leaves facing out so new growth develops outward. The third one is placed with the fan of leaves pointed into the space between the other two rhizomes so that it fills the center of the triangle. The clumps of three should be spaced about 18 to 24 inches apart.
Daylilies may become overgrown after five or six years and the clump begins to produce fewer flowers. Dividing them into fans can rejuvenate them. A fan is a small plant made up of fibrous roots, a growing point called a crown, and leaves. Each fan can produce another fan.
To divide daylilies, loosen the clump around the outside with a spading fork; dig down into the soil about 12 inches deep and lift out the clump. The spading fork helps to avoid cutting into the fibrous roots.
Next, shake the soil loose or wash it away. Cut the foliage back to about 6 inches in length to help reduce water stress after they are planted. Begin to separate the mass by pulling or cutting apart sections into smaller pieces.
Discard older woody fans. Pieces with three to four fans of foliage with strong roots quickly make a nice display in the garden. Pieces with one or two fans and good roots planted back into the garden will take longer to make a display, but it will also take longer before it needs to be divided again.
Daylilies prefer full sun and well-drained soil. They will grow in partial shade but produce fewer flowers.
The fan should be planted at the depth it was originally in the soil. Cover the roots with soil and water the plants thoroughly.
In addition, late July and through August is generally the best time to divide daffodils (Narcissus) because the roots have not started to grow or are just starting to appear outside the bottom of the bulb.
Crowding occurs as offsets are produced every year. It is time to divide them when the number and size of the blooms are reduced.
Lift the bulbs with a spading fork. The big ones will bloom next year. Foliage will emerge from the smaller bulbs but no flowers until the bulb has reached a blooming size.
Discard bulbs that are shriveled, dark, or diseased. Keep the brown paper-like covering on the bulbs to keep them from drying out and dying.
Plant the bulbs again or keep them in a cool dry place and plant them as soon as possible in the fall. The daffodil is a spring blooming plant and must be planted in the fall for the best results. Bulbs should be planted 4 to 8 inches apart depending on the bulb size. The size of the mature bulb depends upon the cultivar. Plant the bulb at the depth of two to three times the size of the bulb.
For more information about dividing bearded iris, daylilies, and daffodils contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipsSpider mites are tiny and can be pests of ornamental and vegetable plants, especially during hot dry weather. Periodic bursts of water on the leaves of the plant knock many of them off. Following up with an insecticidal soap more than once helps. Read label directions. Do not apply it when the temperature is at 90 degrees or above.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
