Even though they do not take much care, bearded iris, daylilies, and daffodils become crowded and need dividing over time. Late July and August are good months for dividing them. Dividing them promotes growth, vigor, and optimum flower production.

By dividing and replanting iris and daylilies, they have an opportunity to establish roots before winter. If the roots are not established before winter, the plant may heave out of the ground due to freezing and thawing of the soil.

 

