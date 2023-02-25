With the warmer weather in February, the lawn is beginning to turn green. As lawn mowing season begins, using best practices to maintain the lawn protects the environment, uses resources wisely and promotes a healthy lawn.

Fertilizer seems to come to mind in the spring, but actually, fertilizing the lawn in the fall is best. Fall is the best time because the roots still grow and develop. In turn, the lawn becomes very dense and crowds out spring weeds. Nitrogen applied in mid-spring causes problems. It results in excessive grass growth. No more than one-third to one-half of the leaf blade should be removed at one time. Therefore, the lawn needs to be mowed often during the week to remove the recommended length at each mowing. Removing too much leaf tissue at one time decreases spring root growth and summer drought tolerance as well as increases weed and disease problems.

