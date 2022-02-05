Both the Rev. M.G. Matally and One Faith Fellowship church have come a long way in terms of their ministries.
Matally is a Christian immigrant from Liberia, Africa, who, through various circumstances, has found himself leading a church in Owensboro for nearly 20 years.
And with Matally as its pastor, One Faith, formerly Church for All, began as a start-up in 2004 in what was originally a roller skating rink (now Elite Air) on Salem Drive.
In 2008, One Faith moved to 400 E. 4th St., where it has been ever since.
But now Matally and the One Faith congregation are about to move into a larger campus at 1301 Tamarack Road, which used to be home to Century Christian Church — a Disciples of Christ denomination. Financial troubles forced Century Christian to close in July 2021.
According to PVA records, the former Century Christian Church building, which sits on 5.3 acres, was sold to One Faith in December for $650,000. Although churches are tax-exempt, the Daviess County Property Valuation’s Office listed the property in 2021 at more than $1.462 million.
Matally said they weren’t actively looking to relocate but that there had always been an aspiration to have a church building with classroom spaces for Sunday school and Bible study.
“My wife and I were driving down Tamarack, and I just saw the for sale sign,” Matally said. “We started talking about it; we knew we needed some classroom space, and we thought ‘who knows?’ We knew we would have to make a call, because we didn’t know if we could even afford that.”
Matally said the church leadership agreed “to check this out” as a possibility.
“If this is something the Lord wants us to pursue, then He’ll make it happen,” said Matally about their approach to securing the property. “But if not, well, that is that.”
Although One Faith is non-denominational, Matally graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
Matally became a follower of Christ at age 18, leaving his home country in July 1990 after a civil war broke out. He became a refugee.
A year later, he came to the United States on a student visa.
“God blessed me with a scholarship from the Southern Baptist Convention,” Matally said.
In October, Church for All changed its name to One Faith Fellowship. The church is now undergoing some remodeling, which includes building a stage, before services can officially start.
However, Matally said that journey of faith has the congregation preparing for its first service at the new church site at 10:30 a.m. March 6, with a dedication ceremony at 6 p.m. the same day.
“The life of faith is like that great song, ‘One Day at a Time,’ ” Matally said. “I never thought the journey would be where it is. In some ways really, I thought the church would be farther along, especially numbers-wise. We just have some very committed people who have hung in there through thick and thin.”
Among the One Faith members looking forward to the move is Justin Holbrook, who is also the church’s worship music pastor.
Holbrook, who joined One Faith about five years ago, said he was drawn to how the church has always placed an emphasis on pulling in people of all races, backgrounds and cultures “for the kingdom of God.”
“I really wanted my son to grow up in a place that was multicultural; I felt like God wanted his people to co-mingle,” Holbrook said.
Having the new space will not only give One Faith the classrooms, but it will also double the sanctuary capacity and provide a fellowship area with a kitchen and future growth opportunities.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Matally said One Faith has been similar to many other churches that have seen a decline in attendance, dropping from Sunday averages of more than 100 to now around 40.
“When COVID came, I can’t tell you how we’ve survived,” Matally said. “To tell you the truth, it’s been a financial miracle, but it’s really been a walk of faith.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
