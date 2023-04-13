CASA

CASA of Ohio Valley executive director Ashley Evans-Smith, from left, speaks to potential volunteer Jennifer Goetz, along with Terri Coke, program manager for McLean County and advocate supervisor, and Alondra Johnson, program manager and advocate supervisor, on Wednesday in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The month of April annually recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

But for organizations like Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ohio Valley, it’s an objective that staff members and trained community members continue to raise awareness for every single day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.