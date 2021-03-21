Why not take advantage of a two-for-one garden? A rain garden is beautiful and captures rain water on your property to improve community water quality.
Rain gardens are landscape features that include a shallow 6- to 9-inch deep depression designed to capture and reduce stormwater runoff.
This allows the stormwater to infiltrate the soil rather than moving to a nearby ditch, stream, or storm drain. They are temporary catchments. The area may be periodically wet or dry.
The rain garden shape and style depends on personal preference and existing landscape. It can be designed as a formal garden with straight lines and symmetrical plantings or as an informal garden with sweeping lines and asymmetrical plantings.
The garden may be integrated into or alongside existing flowerbeds or stand alone. If possible, position your garden with the long axis perpendicular to the slope so that your garden captures as much water as possible.
The major components of a rain garden include the inflow area; basin or bowl; berm, if required; weir; and overflow area. Think of the berm and weir as a dam and spillway.
The berm helps retain the stormwater providing more time for the soil to absorb the water. The berm also serves as a location for the excavated soil.
For the average residential lot, impervious surfaces total around 2400 sq. ft. To promote water quality, the goal is to capture the first ½ to 1 inch of a precipitation event within the rain garden.
The size of a typical residential rain garden that captures about 25% of the runoff from a usual lot would be about 60 square feet, which could be 6 x 10 feet.
The cost per square foot to build this yourself could be $2 — $5 per square foot depending on size, complexity of the drainage and overflow system, and type of plants used.
Another included cost is the 2-3 inches of shredded hardwood mulch placed on the basin floor of the garden after installing plants to keep weeds out.
A location with full sun is best, but with proper plant selection, partial sun locations can also work. Rain garden plants must tolerate alternating wet and dry conditions.
While there are a variety of plants suitable for rain gardens, consider how these plants will coordinate with the existing landscape.
If the rain garden is working properly, mosquitoes will not be an issue. It is designed to drain water in at least three days, fast enough to prevent the mosquitoes from completing their life cycle,
When selecting a site, consider impervious surfaces, where the water drains from gutters, and where the water drains on your property.
Do not install a rain garden within 10 feet of your home or other structure, within 25 feet of a septic tank, or within 10 feet of a wellhead, and avoid areas uphill of these structures. Also, avoid installing the rain garden within the drip line of trees.
Before making a final location decision, conduct a percolation test. Dig three holes within the area of interest 12 inches deep. Fill the holes with water and let them drain completely.
Refill the holes again and determine the time it takes them to drain. For a standard rain garden, the water should drain within 12 to 36 hours.
If the site takes more than 36 hours to drain, an alternate location is recommended. Otherwise, the area will need to be modified to include subsurface drainage, which will increase installation time and cost.
Plants selected for a rain garden must tolerate periods of wet and dry conditions. Also consider the amount of light the plants will receive. Ferns that grow in part sun are marginal wood fern (Dryopteris intermedia), sensitive fern (Onoclea sensibilis), and cinnamon fern (Osmunda cinnamomea).
Herbaceous perennials that grow in full sun and part shade include New England aster (Aster novae-angliae), pink coreopsis (Coreopsis rosea), blueflag iris (Iris versicolor), cardinal flower (lobelia cardinalis), purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), and black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta).
Herbaceous perennials that grow in full sun include white indigo (Baptisia alba), daylily (Hemerocallis hybrids), dense blazing star (Liatris spicata), moss pinks (Phlox subulata), and autumn Fire Sedum (Sedum ‘Autumn Fire’).
Grasses, rushes, and sedges add interest to a rain garden. Those that grow in full sun or part shade include sweetflag (Acorus gramineus), big bluestem (Andropogon gerandii), corkscrew rush (Juncus effusus ‘Spiralis)’, and switchgrass (Panicum virgatum).
As a tip for installing the plants, dig a hole that is at least twice the width of the root ball or container. Water the plants immediately after planting. The plants may need supplemental watering during times of infrequent rain until the garden is established.
For more information on building, maintaining, and planting a rain garden, including a list of plants and their growing needs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. A detailed Residential Rain Garden publication, by UK Extension Specialists Ashley Osborne, Dr. Brad Lee, and Dr. Rick Durham, which includes worksheets for designing a rain garden, is available at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/HENV/HENV205/HENV205.pdf or at a Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Annette’s Tip
Before digging in your yard, call 811 in Kentucky. Place the call at least 3 days before planning to excavate. This process keeps you safe, prevents costly repairs, and is the law.
Upcoming Event
Join us for a virtual presentation on “Preparing for the Green Menace: EAB in Western Kentucky” via Zoom at 6 p.m. (CDT) on March 25. Registration is required at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/hortevents.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
