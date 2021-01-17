Catalogs show beautiful apples and make it look easy to grow them. Apple trees require specific growing conditions.
In addition, since our climate favors disease development on apples, it takes time and commitment to protect the fruit by applying fungicides in order to grow quality apples. By planting disease-resistant apple varieties, their care is a little easier in regard to disease control as compared to other varieties.
Growing conditions needed to successfully produce apples include well-drained soil of adequate depth; location where the air does not stagnate in order to avoid late spring frosts; location in full sun; varieties of apples adapted to Kentucky; varieties with some disease resistance; adequate control of weeds, diseases, and insects; and time to give your apple orchard the care it needs. By not meeting these requirements, you may be disappointed with the results.
Also, keep in mind that earlier maturing apples are generally harvested before serious pest problems develop.
Earlier maturing varieties also require fewer applications of fungicides and insecticides than later maturing ones because of the shorter ripening time period. Generally, after the apples have been picked, fungicide and insecticide applications stop.
The common diseases that have a severe impact on apple trees and fruit include fire blight, apple scab, cedar apple rust, and powdery mildew.
According to Dr. Nicole Ward Gauthier, University of Kentucky Extension plant pathology specialist, planting disease-resistant varieties reduces the risk of disease and the application of preventative fungicides.
The term resistant means that the cultivar has the ability to limit, either entirely or to some degree, the development of the disease-causing organism. Some of these varieties are listed in this article.
Pristine is an apple variety that matures in early to mid-July. It makes excellent applesauce. Its skin color is light yellow with a red blush. Pristine is very resistant to apple scab.
Redfree is a firm, juicy, summer apple that matures around the middle to end of July. The skin color is red. It is very resistant to apple scab and cedar apple rust.
Dayton is a red apple similar to Prima. A majority of the fruit will have a bright, medium red skin color. The fruit matures in mid-August. Dayton is very resistant to apple scab.
Liberty has fruit similar to McIntosh. It is crisp and juicy with a yellowish flesh and tart flavor at harvest. It has a red skin color. This variety matures in late August to early September. Liberty is very resistant to apple scab and resistant to cedar apple rust and fire blight.
Spartan is a firm Mcintosh-type apple. The number of fruit must be reduced through thinning in order to develop size. The apple skin color is dark red to pale red depending on the weather.
The fruit stores well until January. Spartan is resistant to cedar apple rust and powdery mildew. It is moderately resistant to apple scab and fire blight.
Jonafree has fruit similar to Jonathan but has less acid. Its skin color is red. Jonafree matures in late August to early September. This variety is very resistant to apple scab and resistant to powdery mildew.
Pixie Crunch is small, sweet-flavored, and super crisp. The size is just right for kids. The skin color is deep red. It matures in early September. Pixie Crunch is very resistant to apple scab.
Priscilla is a tart, firm, crisp, juicy, and somewhat coarser-textured apple. The apple is small and has skin color that is dark red blush over yellow-green. Priscilla matures in mid-September.
This variety is very resistant to apple scab and fire blight. It is also resistant to powdery mildew and moderately resistant to cedar apple rust.
WineCrisp is a dark red apple that can be used for cooking and eating fresh. It matures in early October. It is very resistant to apple scab and fire blight and moderately resistant to cedar apple rust and powdery mildew. This variety stores well.
After reading about the characteristics of the different apple varieties, choose one that is resistant to as many of the four main diseases as possible and has the flavor and texture you prefer. Keep in mind that fungicides and insecticides are still needed to produce the perfect apple.
Next, be sure to check the requirements for cross-pollination and maturity dates of the selected varieties. Two different varieties are required for pollination and fruit set.
In many instances, you can use a flowering crabapple, which already exists in the landscape as an apple pollinator, if their bloom periods overlap.
Early January is a good time to order apple trees for planting in March and early April as bare root plants.
The Cooperative Extension Service has a list with more recommended disease-resistant apple varieties. In addition, disease and insect management information is available under the University of Kentucky publication, number PPFS-FR-T-21, called “Backyard Apple Disease and Pest Management Using Cultural Practices (with Low Spray, No Spray, and Organic Options).”
Another publication gives a list of catalog sources for specific apple varieties.
For more information on producing apples in the backyard, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or email annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip:
If you have a choice, north- or east-facing slopes make good orchard sites because they have good air drainage and because they are cooler later in the spring; thus, bloom is delayed and there is less chance of frost or freeze injury during bloom.
