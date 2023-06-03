Protect landscape plants by looking for insect pests on them. By finding the pests early, the damage to the plant is reduced and they are easier to manage. Two of the insect pests to look for are azalea lace bug and bagworm.

An insect that affects azaleas is the azalea lace bug. This insect is about one-eighth inch long with a light brown body. They feed on the underneath side of leaves. The lacy, clear wings of the adults have dark brown to black markings across the wings. The nymphs are black and spiny.

