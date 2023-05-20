Why are those big bees flying around the wooden swing, unpainted picnic tables and buildings with unpainted wood? The carpenter bees are looking for a place to drill into the wood to make a nest. Another insect to think about in the last part of May is the dogwood borer. Both insects have specific methods of management based on their lifecycle and routines.

Male carpenter bees are noticeable because of their aggressive behavior, often hovering in front of people who are around the nests. However, the males are harmless since they lack stingers. Females can inflict a painful sting, but seldom will unless handled or bothered.

