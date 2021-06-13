Moles are amazing animals but not in my yard.
They have special abilities to live underground. Even though moles are rarely seen, the raised tunnels left in the grass and landscapes indicate they are present.
Managing moles seems difficult. To improve your success in dealing with moles, science-based information is provided.
The eastern mole (Scalopus aquaticus) is the most common and abundant mole in Kentucky.
Our lawns, pastures, meadows, and woodlands provide wonderful habitats for them.
Moles construct and use two types of extensive underground tunnels: shallow surface tunnels in the spring, summer, and fall, and deep, permanent tunnels used year-round as the main avenues of travel and for feeding.
Surface tunnels are most abundant after a warm rain or during the spring and fall when moles are actively searching for insects or earthworms. They are the only animals that create surface tunnels.
Underground tunnels are often deep, and the only evidence that moles exist may be mounds of soil (molehills) pushed up to the surface.
They are used as highways leading from cavities to feeding areas and are used mostly during hot, dry, or very cold weather when earthworms and insects move deeper into the soil. Nest cavities and home areas can be found 12 to 18 inches beneath the soil surface connecting the deep tunnels.
The mole’s cylindrical body makes it easier for it to tunnel through the soil. Its face includes a long, tapered snout and eyes and ears so tiny they almost appear to be missing.
The broadened front feet are paddle-like with enlarged toenails uniquely adapted for digging.
The hind legs are very small, enabling the mole to turn with ease in a narrow passage. Fully grown moles measure 4 to 7.5 inches long including a very short tail. Fur color varies from black to brownish to grayish with silver highlights.
Moles have sharp, pointed teeth for catching and eating earthworms and other insects. They are not considered rodents. Moles do not eat peanuts or chewing gum.
Moles are antisocial, solitary animals and live alone except to breed. Males and females come together only for a brief encounter during February to mate.
In April, after a 45-day gestation period, two to five large, hairless young are born in the underground nest chamber. At five weeks, they are half grown. At six weeks, they leave the nest to fend for themselves.
Eastern moles are active any time of day, but they are most active from 4 to 7 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. all year. Moles must be very active to meet high energy requirements. In fact, they can burrow as fast as 1 foot per minute.
High-energy mole food comes as earthworms, grubs, beetles and beetle larvae, insects and insect larvae, snails, and spiders.
With any method of management, the key is to find an active run.
Surface burrows or runs are used most actively during the spring and fall. To determine which runs are active, flatten a small section of the run with your foot and check the next morning. Within 12 to 24 hours, active runs will be repaired.
One way to manage moles is to use a harpoon trap. Place the trap in an active run. Be sure to handle the trap safely; keep it away from children, and follow the manufacturer’s directions.
Put a small bucket over it if children or pets are present.
If the trap has not captured a mole in three days: the trap was placed in the wrong location; the run was disturbed too much; the mole detected the trap; the mole changed its habits and was not actively using the burrow; or all the moles in the general area are captured.
A publication on moles is available with more detailed instructions on how to be successful with traps at the Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Another product on the market to control moles is a fake worm injected with the rodenticide, bromethalin. Examples of trade names for this product are Talpirid and Tomcat Mole Killer.
These can be placed into active runs or mounds to kill the mole immediately after the product is ingested.
When you find an active run, the void within the run is only an inch or two below the grass. This is where the biodegradable worm is placed. With fresh mounds, the underground run is usually 6 to 18 inches below the mound.
The worm has to be pushed down into the void by using a dowel or stick through the one-inch diameter hole that the mole made to connect to the run below the ground.
It is not practical to place the fake worms in older runs because the organic worms may decay before the mole returns. Always follow the safety precautions when using the product.
There is some evidence that repellents containing the active ingredient castor oil are effective in repelling moles from lawns. If a suitable habitat remains for the moles, they will return. Follow the manufacture’s label closely and observe safety precautions.
For more information about managing moles, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipsThe use of insecticides to control grubs is not recommended to control moles. Moles eat other insects that are beneficial in the soil’s environment.
The repellent properties of Euphorbia lathyris and castor bean plants are doubtful. Also, they are poisonous to humans and can become a problem weed.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.