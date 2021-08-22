Slugs were a big problem this spring for soybean establishment.
Raul T. Villanueva, University of Kentucky Entomology Specialist; Edwin Ritchey, UK soil extension specialist at the Research and Education Center in Princeton, and Josey Tolley, Murray State University student intern at the research station, prepared the following regarding management of slugs.
There are different approaches to controlling slug outbreaks. There is not a one-size-fits-all solution and treatment plans vary from farm to farm.
There are biological, chemical, and physical methods to control or reduce the population of slugs. One approach is to enhance natural enemies of slugs.
Nematodes are being used to control mollusks in Europe. However, this approach has not been used in the United States yet.
Carabid beetles also are known to be predacious of slugs. Josey Tolley has been evaluating carabid species (ground beetles) feeding on slugs at the Research and Education Center at Princeton during this season on field and laboratory studies.
A most typical method for controlling slugs in vegetables or high-value produce is through applying molluscicides.
They suppress the slug population by drawing slugs to the area of application and then killing them after the molluscicide has been ingested.
Since slugs are becoming more of a problem in field crops, some farmers have started using molluscicides in their fields.
In Daviess County, this spring, Don and Brian Cecil applied molluscicides to early-planted soybean fields at costs averaging $20/acre to avoid replanting due to damage from slugs. It is commonly believed that potash is effective in repelling or reducing slugs.
Some farmers use this approach, but there is not much evidence that supports this claim. Potash is an alkaline potassium compound, or a salt.
It is believed that it could burn or suffocate slugs. Below are preliminary results regarding the use of potash to reduce slugs.
The research for this project was conducted in the spring and summer of 2021 at the Research and Education Center in Princeton, Kentucky. Both field and laboratory studies are included in this report.
In the field study, potash was applied at two rates of 100 and 200 pounds/A, and plots were replicated five times. Tallies of slugs were conducted in these plots after application of potash in 4-foot row lengths and compared with an untreated plot.
Six days after the application of potash, the number of slugs found in the 200 pounds/A plot was reduced to less than 1 slug and remained at that level for the rest of the study.
In the control and 100 lbs/A plot, the number of slugs was above 1 during most dates of the study. The greater number of slugs in the control and 100 pounds/A plot could be a result of the 200 pounds/A plot of potash effectively repelling the slugs to an area where a lesser or no rate of potash was applied.
In the laboratory, we studied the mortality of slugs caused by different rates of potash representing 50, 200, and 300 lbs of potash/A as well as two popular molluscicides, metaldehyde (Deadline) and iron phosphate (Sluggo), using plastic containers filled with soil.
Potash and molluscicides were sprinkled on the soil. In each container, we released a known number of slugs to evaluate slug mortalities.
In this study, we found that the 10 pound/A of metaldehyde had the greatest percentage of slug mortalities at 60% followed by the 44 pound/A of iron phosphate at 55% mortality and the 200 pounds/A potash treatment caused 47% mortality. Interestingly, other rates of potash were used and the mortality effects varied.
For example, in the 300 pounds/A potash application, there was a mortality rate of only 31%. In addition, in this study we found that the number of eggs deposited was not affected by any of the potash rates, whereas the molluscicides reduced the number of eggs or totally blocked reproduction.
In conclusion, potash has some effect in repelling slugs, but the exact efficiency of its application or the recommended rate to use is still undetermined.
Based on this project, the 200 pounds/A application of potash seemed to be useful in repelling slugs in the field study and it did a fair job of killing slugs in the laboratory study. However, when comparing molluscicides to potash, molluscicides had a higher rate of mortality in the laboratory study.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.