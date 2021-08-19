Being able to get everything done on time and with effectiveness is something to which we all strive.
But in reality, we set ourselves up for failure in having these grand models of productivity that we cannot achieve.
One thing that the pandemic has taught me is that change is going to happen and sometimes fast. And with this change comes new priorities with work, family and my own needs.
Ongoing evaluation of needs takes commitment and should be done at regular intervals with honesty and clarity.
You have to be willing to stop long enough to look at current and future priorities before you can decide how best to accomplish the task at hand.
Piling up the “to do” list only causes stress and frustration.
When managing schedules, I am conscious that we all need to remember the importance of work-life balance.
Writing this article made me think, do we all really know what finding balance is?
I have been fortunate enough to be exposed to multiple tools that dig deeper into why problems exist through recent graduate research.
I find a more profound sense of asking more questions, even of myself, in utilizing these tools. The improvement science approach allows you to take away any bias or preconceived notion and truly see an issue for what it is.
In applying some of this practice to managing our daily schedule to find balance, do we really take the time to step back and diagnose our own barriers to success?
In ongoing conversations with colleagues representing multidiscipline expertise in wellness, I find a common theme.
The theme of all of these conversations focuses on the same foundations, “we can’t help others if we aren’t refilling our own cup.”
Self-care is vital to all of us. What works for you won’t necessarily work for me.
Scheduling the time to do the things that recharge us is the task we often leave off the calendar.
We don’t let our cars completely run out of gas and expect them to still operate well and getting us to where we need to go.
Understanding why we consistently drain our energy resources with no plans to refill the tank is a way to help reverse this habit.
Good health requires a holistic approach and the key to finding balance should utilize some of the same elements.
You have to create balance by keeping a focus on what matters most to you.
In doing this, don’t set unrealistic expectations that the scale has to stay even every day or that you must check off a multitude of things to achieve success.
I recently read an article on simplyfiercely.com that had several statements that stood out to me.
These statements were “you don’t have to keep all of the balls in the air at once,” and if “you are juggling balls, make sure they are the ones that belong to you.”
When working to build your schedule and achieve balance, consider these six-time management steps from mindtools.org:
• Identify the time you have available.
• Block in the essential tasks you must carry out to succeed in your job.
• Schedule high-priority urgent tasks and vital “housekeeping” activities.
• Block in appropriate contingency time to handle unpredictable events and interruptions.
• Schedule the activities that address your priorities and personal goals in the time that remains.
• Analyze your activities to identify tasks that can be delegated, outsourced or cut altogether.
You can find effective time management and scheduling resources on websites like mindtools.org and habitify.me. There are also many great apps that can help to organize your time.
Making the most of each day doesn’t always mean packing as many things as possible into the calendar. It may mean taking a walk, enjoying that extra cup of coffee or reading the book you have had sitting around meaning to read.
Be sure to prioritize what is important, including time for your own wellbeing and growth. Managing time effectively requires a realistic view of what can be done and setting boundaries.
Setting boundaries and having realistic expectations of yourself are healthy choices.
Collette Carter, MA, is the director of the Owensboro Health Healthpark
