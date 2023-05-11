Six-year old Jonah Roach will celebrate the end of his kindergarten year at Country Heights Elementary School later this month.
Shortly after, friends, family and community members will rally together to raise funds for him to receive a service dog — a goal that has been in the works for almost two years.
In 2018, Jonah Roach was diagnosed with epilepsy. He has since been diagnosed with apraxia of speech, along with some anxiety and other developmental delays.
“(Jonah’s first seizure) came out of nowhere, … but after that they started pretty frequently,” said Ashley Roach, Jonah Roach’s mother. “I’d say at least three or four days out of the week, he was having up to seven seizures a day.”
Ashley Roach said the seizures vary from absence seizures and convulsive seizures, while more complex seizures will cause Jonah Roach to fall ill and his body temperature to drop.
“They’re constantly changing as he grows,” Ashley Roach said.
In October 2022, the Roach family was informed that Jonah Roach’s epilepsy falls into the category of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) — a type of epilepsy with multiple different types of seizures, particularly tonic (stiffening) and atonic (drop) seizures — according to the nonprofit organization, Epilepsy Foundation.
“Currently, he’s on three anti-seizure medications,” Ashley Roach said, “and he still has breakthrough seizures.”
In response to securing a service dog and looking to raise awareness about epilepsy in general, the Roach family founded the Paws 4 Jonah fundraising group to help secure funds for Little Angels Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization that trains assistance dogs for disabled individuals, in order to help children like Jonah Roach gain a better quality of life.
To date, Paws 4 Jonah has raised $33,000 of its $38,000 goal since starting in 2021.
“Once we get to (our goal), we’ll be put on a wait list. It’ll probably take a couple of years to get (the dog),” Ashley Roach said. “Once Jonah gets matched up with a dog, we will be traveling to either New Hampshire or California (to retrieve the dog).”
Ashley Roach said a service dog would help her son gain independence, such as being able to sleep in his own room by himself, play in a room without needing to be supervised by an adult, along with other activities and needs.
“The dog will ultimately alert us to seizures, and the dog will be able to get his medications that will be placed in a vest,” Ashley Roach said. “The dog will be able to provide pressure therapy to help (Jonah) come back around after a seizure.”
Brooke Reesor, classroom assistant for Jonah Roach’s class, has become “his person” during Jonah Roach’s first year at Country Heights, and she has developed a close bond with him and his family.
She’s passionate about helping them reach their goal.
“It became my mission that we’re gonna hit the end,” Reesor said. “I want to get this dog just to improve his everyday life. It’ll help at school, it will help us know when he’s going to have (a seizure) and bring him around quicker ….”
From June 5-9, Paws 4 Jonah and The Classic Fur LCC, a pet grooming business, will host an online silent auction on the former’s Facebook page to help close the gap on its $38,000 goal.
The auction has secured more than 20 local sponsors, and a number of different items that will be up for bid, such as a family membership to Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, a fiddle donated by local musician Randy Lanham, passes to Trunnell’s Farm Market & Farm Experience, a DJ event hosted by Bo Knowz Muzic valued at $750 and more.
“The support’s been amazing so far,”
Other fundraising initiatives taking place for Paws 4 Jonah include a blood drive from 3-8 p.m. today, May 11, at the Airport Fire Station training room, 2142 Airport Dr.
Legends Sports Bar & Grill will also be donating 10% of its food sales from 4-10 p.m. on May 23 to the fundraiser, which is also the last day of the school year for Daviess County Public Schools.
If interested in donating additional items to be part of the online silent auction, contact Reesor at 270-485-3189.
