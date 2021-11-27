When thinking about hydrangeas, I reminisce about my grandmother’s pretty pink and blue flowers on the north side of her house. Hydrangeas and the many types offered continue to gain popularity.
My grandmother grew the bigleaf hydrangea, Hydrangea macrophylla. The flowers are usually pink or blue, depending on the soil pH. Some hydrangeas respond to a soil pH of 6.0 to 6.5 with a pink flower color. Soil pH of 5.0 to 5.5 results in a blue flower color. Some hydrangeas stay a pink color even with a low pH.
Bigleaf hydrangeas grow best in moist, well-drained soil and partial shade. They wilt in our summer heat in full sun. The north side of a building provides shade, making this a good location.
The two common types of flower heads available for bigleaf hydrangea are mophead or lacecap. Mophead type makes a full, large, round ball of sepals. The showy part of the flower is the sepals, which surround the sterile flower bud. Lacecap type has flower buds surrounded by sepals along the outside edge of the flower head. The inside of the flower head has fertile buds which lack the showy sepals. The type of flower head that a plant produces depends on the cultivar.
Most of the older cultivars in the trade of bigleaf hydrangeas bloom on the previous season’s growth. Part of last year’s growth may be injured by winter weather. Until it begins to flower, it will be hard to know if all the flower buds are living or if they were injured.
Today, there are reblooming bigleaf hydrangeas with flowers produced on new wood, which is also called the current season’s growth. In 1998, a true reblooming hydrangea was patented and trademarked as Endless Summer (Hydrangea macrophylla “Bailmer”). This plant has the mophead flower type in pink or blue color, depending on the pH. The flower head may reach up to 8 inches in diameter. The plant is 3 to 4 feet tall.
A lacecap flower type that blooms on old and new wood is Endless Summer “Twist-nShout.” It produces lipstick pink, large, showy sepals in a soil pH of 6 to 7. In a pH range of 5 to 5.8, the small fertile buds have a periwinkle hue with the showy sepals staying a rich pink color. This plant has glossy green leaves and red stems.
A different species of hydrangea, on the other hand, produces pretty white or lime green blossoms in July, August, and into September with the common name of peegee or panicle hydrangea. To find the right hydrangea, use the scientific name of Hydrangea paniculata.
The cluster of flowers on the panicle hydrangea form a pyramidal shape with small branches coming off a central axis. The base of the flower cluster is wider than the top.
Like the bigleaf hydrangea, the flower head is made up of showy sepals, which surround a sterile flower bud, and the fertile buds which lack the showy sepals. The panicles vary in length from 6 to 8 inches depending on the cultivar. The leaves are 3 to 6 inches long and oval shaped with an edge that could be described as saw-toothed.
The soil pH does not affect the color of the panicle hydrangea flowers. Most of these have white flowers which naturally turn to a pinkish color with aging and eventually to a light tan to brown in the fall.
The good news is that the flowers are produced on new wood which makes flowering reliable as compared to the non-reblooming bigleaf hydrangeas.
This means it can be pruned in late winter or early spring. Pruning manages the plant’s size and the number of stems. You may see some cultivars pruned and trained to a single trunk. The plant habit is considered a medium shrub to small tree. Depending on the cultivar, the plant may reach 3 to 20 feet wide and tall.
Unlike the bigleaf type, the panicle hydrangea prefers full sun but will grow in partial shade. A well-drained, moist soil is best. Many cultivars are available.
A newer cultivar of Hydrangea paniculata is Limelight. It grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide. The sterile flower sepals emerge white, change to chartreuse-lime, and eventually become pink-rose toned before turning tan. The weight of the flowers causes the branches to arch downward.
For smaller spaces, the cultivar Jane, sold as Little Lime (Hydrangea paniculata), is 3 to 5 feet tall and wide with a mounding habit. The flowers emerge light green and change to pink and burgundy in the fall. The strong stems hold the flowers upright.
Another species is the smooth hydrangea, Hydrangea arborescens. It prefers to grow in well-drained, but moist soils. It grows best in part shade. It tolerates full sun if consistent moisture is available.
Plant height is 3 to 5 feet with the same spread and blooms from June to September. Most flowers are white and not dependent on the pH of the soil. It blooms on new wood, so in late winter it can be pruned back close to the ground to shape it.
“Annabelle” is a common smooth hydrangea with rounded heads of sterile flowers 8 to 12 inches across. Other cultivars are available.
For more information about hydrangeas, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipPrevious vegetable gardening and tree programs presented by the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service and recorded through the library are available at www.facebook.com/dcplibrary.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
