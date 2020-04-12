Let’s start with the good news.
March turned out to be a record month for local Realtors, despite the second half being severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association said 140 houses were sold here in March — up from 120 a year ago.
The median price was $147,450 — up from $134,950.
And sales totaled $22.4 million — up from $17 million.
Karen Gross, association president, said it was the best March in five years.
She said, “Inventory is still at a low point and pending sales in March were a little below the previous March, meaning April numbers (predict) a good month, but maybe not record breaking.”
Gross said, “The effects of COVID-19 on the real estate market will be felt more in future months.”
Also in the good news department:
• At least 10 stations in Owensboro were selling gas below $1.10 on Friday.
The cheapest was $1.06.
For those who remember 25-cent gas 50 years ago, $1.06 today would have been 18 cents back then.
• Bo Barron picked up a permit last week to build 12,950 square feet of self-storage space at 300 Ewing Road at a cost of $345,492.
• Chain Store Age reported last week that Panera Bread has added a number of grocery items to its menu for pick-up or delivery during the pandemic.
Items include “produce, with tomatoes, avocado and blueberries among the offerings, along with dairy items such as milk, yogurt and cream cheese spreads,” the story said. “Breads and bagels are also in the mix.”
• The NPD Group Inc. reported that during the week ending March 29, customer transactions with restaurants dropped 42%.
• The National Restaurant Association is asking Congress for more aid.
It said that in the first three weeks of the social distancing shutdown more than 3 million restaurant jobs have been lost and 15% of restaurants have permanently closed — or will within two weeks.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.