John and Kelly Steitler were still dating in 1980, when they decided to volunteer for the first time at the Goodfellows Club annual Christmas Party.
The next year, the Steitlers were married. And more than 30 years later, the two are still mainstays at the Christmas Party.
“We enjoyed seeing all the kids and it was a nice experience, so every Christmas it’s part of our tradition to go and volunteer,” said John.
The toys may be different these days, but the holiday cheer remains the same at the Christmas Party, they said.
A retired middle school teacher, Kelly said one of her favorite aspects of the party is seeing her former students.
“Now I’m seeing my students with their kids — and sometimes even their grandkids. It’s always fun to see familiar faces, and to hear people yell out, ‘Mrs. Steitler!’. That always makes me feel good,” she said. “Just staying in touch with my former students is really nice, but seeing them out and about with their families adds that extra touch.”
John said some of the most vivid memories from past Christmas Parties was unloading semi-trucks full of gifts each year in front of the Sportscenter. This year, the party was moved to the Owensboro Christian Church, which John said was an improvement.
“We were pleased with the turnout, and the new location to have it,” he said. “It seemed like it gave the kids and everybody more room to spread out and see what all there is to offer.”
While the Steitlers have volunteered for more than 30 years, they’re still recruiting new volunteers. This year, the Steitlers brought three new people who also work with them at the Help Office.
“After it was over and we all met again, everyone just absolutely loved it,” Kelly said. “One of them commented about how it was just so delightful.”
Now retired, the Steitlers said they plan on continuing to attend the Christmas Party each year for as long as they can.
“The plan is just to keep doing it as long as we have our health,” Kelly said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 16, 2022
Previously reported … $108,945.16
In memory of Bill Byland … $2,500
In loving memory of Rodney Berry … $1,500
In loving memory of Larry Hager, Jr. and Bill McManus … $1,500
In honor of PAWS for Cause Leadership Program, Newton Parrish Elementary School … $1,115
In memory of C.J. Korphage, Kenny Malone, Brian Roberts, and Kenny Rowland … $1,000
In loving memory of our son, Logan and all of our family in Heaven by Sonya and Tony Lockhart … $500
In memory of Lt. Woodrow Holbrook and Capt. Gilbert Stuart Holbrook, who died in WWII … $400
Anonymous … $400
In loving memory or our Melissa by Sherry and Gilbert Baber … $100
Daviess County Democratic Women’s Club … $100
In memory of Edward T. Alexander, founder of Alexander & Co. CPA’s, celebrating 100 year anniversary … $100
Don Everitt, Sr. … $100
In honor of Heather and Bob Clark by Pam, Sonya, and Tony Lockhart … $100
J.D. and Jean Payne … $50
In memory of James (Jim) O. Johnson …$50
In memory of Orvil Johnson … $50
In loving memory of Milton Wardrip, Jr. and Steve Wardrip by Wilma Wardrip … $50
In memory of Myrtle Winkler and Louella Winkler Aull by Ernestine Winkler … $50
In loving memory of Mom, Ma-in-law, and a special grandma in Heaven, Marjorie A. Keohane by Kelly, John and Jordan … $25
In memory of Charlie and Helen Steitler by John, Kelly and Jordan … $25
In memory of Paula Stephenson, Paul Murphy, and Jenny Murphy by family … $25
In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. James O. Beane, and my son, J.W. Robertson by Linda Jones … $25
Total as of December 16, 2022 .. $118,710.16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.