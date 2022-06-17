Owensboro native and country music singer-songwriter Marty Brown and his band will be celebrating his upcoming induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Class of 2022 from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville.
After signing to MCA Records in the early 1990s, Brown released his first album “High and Dry” in 1991, followed by “Wild Kentucky Skies” in 1993 and “Cryin’, Lovin’, Leavin’ ” in 1994, while also finding success as a songwriter for BMI Nashville writing for two-time Grammy-winning country duo Brooks & Dunn, country musician Tracy Byrd and three-time Grammy-nominated country artist Trace Adkins.
In 2013, Brown reemerged in the public eye when he appeared as a contestant on the eighth season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” where he received a standing ovation from judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandell after performing his rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”
After the performance, Stern told Brown: “...The way you quieted this room down, you could hear a pin drop. I am telling you — without a doubt — you are a great undiscovered treasure and I would be honored if you were to sit in my studio.”
Throughout the season, Brown progressed in the competition with versions of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All” and Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One,” before being eliminated in the semifinals after his performance of Rascal Flatts’ ”Bless the Broken Road.”
Since then, Brown has resumed his music career with releasing his album “American Highway” in May 2019 and his most recent effort “I’m a Country Boy.”
The induction ceremony will be Oct. 28 at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Mt. Vernon.
Brown will be inducted alongside late bluegrass musician Pete Goble, late fingerstyle player and guitarist Paul Yandell, Grand Ole Opry background vocalist Norah Lee Allen, pedal steel guitarist Tommy White and Country Music Association’s (CMA) Female Vocalist of the Year 2021 winner and Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce.
CDs and Marty Brown T-shirts will be available for purchase at Saturday’s show.
For more information about Brown’s appearance on Saturday, contact Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville at 270-702-6003 or visit brasherslittlenashville.com
For information on the induction ceremony, facebook.com/events/1020257 415528020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.