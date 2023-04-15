MAURICE

Eric Belcher stands Monday next to a couple of Garden Leisure Spas inside the showroom at Maurice Pools & Spas at 1431 Bosley Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Over the past 40 years, John Maurice’s Maurice Pools & Spas, 1431 Bosley Road, has installed more than 2,000 pools in the area.

He retired last year and sold the business to Eric Belcher on Jan. 12, 2022.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.