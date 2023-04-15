Over the past 40 years, John Maurice’s Maurice Pools & Spas, 1431 Bosley Road, has installed more than 2,000 pools in the area.
He retired last year and sold the business to Eric Belcher on Jan. 12, 2022.
And Belcher said he has 250 pools planned this year.
He plans to add more outdoor living features to the business and will likely change the company’s name as it grows beyond pools and spas.
“I have a 20-year background in heavy construction,” Belcher said earlier this week. “Most of it with GrayWolf. That involved a lot of traveling.”
Then, Belcher heard that Maurice wanted to retire.
“We had talked about it for a few years,” he said. “I was looking for a career change. My wife, Tammy Wimsatt Belcher, was battling breast cancer. We had three children. This fit me as far as a construction background, and it gave us more flexibility with her medical appointments.”
Tammy Belcher died in December.
And Belcher reminds everyone to get regular check ups.
“My children already talk about how they are going to help me when they get old enough,” he said. “It is an exciting adventure for my family, and the kids and I will do our best to continue to service the tri-state area as the premier pool builder for years to come.”
Belcher said Maurice started the company by building hot tubs in his garage.
The company has been at its current location since 1999, he said.
Belcher said the company has 10 employees, and he’ll be adding a few more.
One, Mikey Sweeney, has been building pools for 43 years.
“We’re the oldest pool company in town,” Belcher said. “We do pool remodels and vinyl-lined pools, fiberglass pools, above-ground pools and spas. We service everything and do weekly maintenance if people want that.”
There are an estimated 6 million-plus pools in the United States.
And Belcher wants to keep adding to that number.
In most neighborhoods, leaves can be a problem.
“We offer automatic pool covers that let you cover the pool with the push of a button,” Belcher said. “Five grown men can walk across it without damaging it. It keeps leaves out and keeps anyone from getting into the pool when you’re not there.”
Other than pools, spas, Jacuzzis and hot tubs, he said, “We’re doing decorative concrete, retaining walls and fencing. I’m moving toward outdoor kitchens. And we’re building a pool house now. I’m listening to my customers.
“Companies continually evolve, and we are excited to offer new services to the business.”
