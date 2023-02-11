In January 1973, 29-year-old Herbert McCarty made a big gamble.
He had been working at Dunville-Parish Chrysler-Plymouth for 10 years.
But the man who owned the Shell station at 20th and Triplett streets was trying to talk him into buying it.
“I couldn’t afford it,” McCarty recalled this week. “But I bought it. When I started, I was broke. If my brother hadn’t given me a loan, I would never have made it. There were a lot of long, hard hours back then.”
That was how McCarty’s Pro Towing & Automotive, now at 927 Crabtree Ave., began.
It celebrated its 50th anniversary last month.
“I’m not sure what day it was when we started,” McCarty said. “But it was in January.”
He started the company with himself and two men.
A year later, McCarty bought his first truck.
“It was a piece of junk,” he said. “In ‘79, we got two new trucks.”
That first new truck cost $12,000.
Today, it would cost $160,000,” McCarty said. “It takes a lot of tows to pay for that.”
And McCarty does a lot of tows, especially since he’s the person AAA members call when they need roadside assistance.
Today, he has nearly 30 employees and about 24 trucks on the road.
McCarty has no idea how many runs his people have made through the years.
But last year, they made 12,000 runs — an average of 1,000 a month.
“Of course, the town is bigger now than it was 50 years ago,” McCarty said.
“The business varies so much,” he said. “Summer is our busiest time. We tow anywhere in the country. Last week, we made a trip to Jacksonville, Florida.”
McCarty still remembers the winters of 1977 and 1978.
In 1977, the mercury dropped to 17 below zero Jan. 11; 12 below the following day; 10 below the next day.
Nine more below zero days followed.
It was so cold that the Ohio River froze over for the first time in 29 years.
That fall, the snow started falling on Nov. 27, 1977.
By the time it stopped snowing in late February 1978, 41 inches had fallen.
The city had its first official blizzard in more than 20 years on Jan. 25-26, with 5-foot drifts and 50 mph winds.
“It was almost impossible to get around in the winters of ’77 and ’78,” McCarty said. “Tow trucks can’t get around any better than a car. Front-wheel drive cars are the best.”
He doesn’t think much of electric cars.
They’ll be good someday, McCarty said, but not now.
“I’ve had to tow Teslas to Nashville and Evansville to get charged when their batteries run down,” he said.
McCarty will be 80 in June, but he still works full-time and has no plans to retire.
“I don’t have anything else to do,” he said.
McCarty’s is a family business.
His sister, Mary Donna Stinnett, has worked with him since 1976.
“She was just out of high school,” McCarty said. “If not for her, I wouldn’t be here now. She’s tough.”
His son, Anthony, has been with him 17 years and his daughter, Michelle Goetz, joined the business last year.
And then, there are the customers and the employees.
“You can’t stay in business 50 years without good customers and good employees,” McCarty said. “I have to thank them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.