MCHS MOOT COURT PIC

Sophomore Erica Simon, from left, freshman Daria Howard-Zuniga and senior Cati Brawner traveled with McLean County High School Moot Court advisor Gary Morris to Washington D.C., to compete in the Marshall Brennan National Moot Court Competition.

 Photo submitted

The McLean County High School Moot Court team competed March 11 at the Marshall Brennan National Moot Court Competition in Washington D.C.

Garry Morris, team advisor, said that in law school, attorneys are trained to be trial lawyers or appellate attorneys. Moot Court is essentially a high school level mock-up of that, with some differences.

