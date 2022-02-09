Noah Coleman, a 17-year-old student from Calhoun, is one of the eight students in the state who recently received a nomination to a branch of the United States service academies.
The announcement came Jan. 3 for Noah Coleman who was nominated for an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“It (means) I get to go to the next step and … I was happy about it,” Noah Coleman said. “Since I was a kid, I’ve been flying and that kind of piqued my interest … and I wanted to take the next step and go into the Air Force ….”
“We’re definitely proud of him for his hard work,” said Eric Coleman, Noah Coleman’s father. “(For) his dedication and his hard work that he puts into things to be rewarded, I think that was good for us so that he could see hard work does pay off ….”
It was U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Republican who represents the First District, who nominated Noah Coleman.
According to Comer’s official website, Comer nominates a limited number of people to four of the five service academies, with each nominee to have obligation and commitment
to serve in the military for
a minimum of five years
upon graduation.
The other four service academies include the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.
Applicants were able to apply during the spring of their junior year, with a deadline set in October. Requirements included completing an application packet, three letters of recommendations, SAT or ACT scores, official high school or college transcripts and a photograph of the applicant.
Each applicant also has to submit an essay for consideration explaining why they should be nominated and what being admitted into a service academy would do for them in terms of furthering themselves.
“I was kind of surprised that I got it,” Noah Coleman said.
“...The competition is so stiff,” Eric Coleman said.
Noah Coleman became exposed to flying rather young in his childhood.
“His first flight, he was probably 3 or 4 years old,” Eric Coleman said. “I’m a private pilot and I would take him. My dad owned an airplane, and I would take him flying. And then he took his first lesson when he was 15 years old.”
“I just thought it was fun and I enjoyed it and being in control of a plane was interesting,” Noah Coleman said.
Noah Coleman does admit that it takes a lot of focus and making sure to keep everything in check. But flying makes him feel a sense of calmness when getting a chance to observe the scenery.
“...I’ve been doing it for so long, it’s like natural,” Noah Coleman said.
Though it is not certain of the number of students in the county have received this honor in the past, Matt Smith, communications director for Comer, said that Noah Coleman is the first nomination from the county since Comer took office in November 2016.
“It feels good to feel like I accomplished something that no one else has,” Noah Coleman said.
Noah Coleman also gives credit to David James, JROTC’s senior army instructor, at the high school for helping him navigate through the process of getting to this point.
“...He’s been there for me …,” Noah Coleman said. “(He taught me) mostly leadership skills (by) just being dependent and reliable and being good at communication.”
James said Noah Coleman is a deserving student.
“This is a huge honor to have as an instructor,” James said. “I’ve known Noah for four years now and he’s grown as a person, as a man, as a leader. This is huge because this doesn’t happen very often around here.”
Noah Coleman has also shown leadership in other avenues, playing linebacker on the high school’s football team and recently was a recipient of “Linebacker of the Year.”
“The leadership just seems to be, I’d use the word natural, but kind of a gift that he has,” Eric Coleman said.
Though Noah Coleman is excited about the nomination, he will still have to wait a few more months to know for sure if he will be an official student at the academy.
Still, he’s looking forward to the possibility of becoming a fighter pilot, while hoping to eventually obtain a career in either aviation or aeronautical engineering, such as designing planes.
“It’s a really prestigious school and if I get (in) and after I get out of the Air Force, I can get almost any job that I want in whatever field I go to study in,” Noah Coleman said.
James feels that no matter where Noah Coleman ends up, he is going to succeed.
“It’s been a personal honor to have him in (the JROTC) program and if we had more like him, we would be a lot better off as a society,” James said. “We need more leaders to take charge. I’m just proud of him; bottom line, I’m proud of him of what he’s done and what his future is going
to entail for him because
the sky’s the limit with
Mr. Coleman.”
