Jake Carter is one of Kentucky’s newest attorneys. He was sworn in by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell in a private ceremony at the McCracken County Courthouse in Paducah.
Carter is a McLean County High School graduate who previously resided in Sacramento, Kentucky. He is also a Kentucky Wesleyan College alumnus, where he played four years of baseball for the Panthers.
Carter obtained his law degree from Salmon P. Chase School of Law and graduated Cum Laude. When Justice Nickell asked Jake why he decided to pursue a career in Law, Jake responded, “I have always thoroughly enjoyed being there to help one another. In my opinion, there is not a better suited career where one can help another in a time where they may need it the most.”
Jake has recently began his practice as a civil trial lawyer with his great friend and mentor, Mike Moore, in Paducah.
