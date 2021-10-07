It’s Fall Break for area schools this week and for the Senior Community Center! We have been closed this week to programs and events to give our staff a break, get some projects finished around the center and do a deep clean throughout the facility. We are looking forward to opening on Monday, Oct. 11 and trust the seniors will be ready to get back.
Even though we’re closed, we have still provided drive-by lunch for those that typically come and eat at the Senior Center. Last week, our nearly 400 Meals on Wheels clients received a hot and frozen meal each day — the hot meal to eat that day and the frozen to save for this week. Our drivers delivered twice as much food and supplies last week to make sure the seniors were taken care of while we were closed.
I can’t say enough about the dedicated Meals on Wheels team that have faithfully served Daviess County — and all of our surrounding counties — especially during this pandemic. Not only can the job be physically demanding, but it also takes an emotional toll on the drivers. Some of their clients may not see or talk to anyone else during the day, so that daily personal touch is so critical. Many times, our drivers have had to call an emergency contact, or 911, if their client doesn’t answer the door. That is unsettling and upsetting.
And this summer, these faithful drivers have delivered in the heat, humidity and rain. I had to deliver a few meals this summer, and it was not pretty! I was perspiring, overheated and generally cranky! But, when I pulled into Ms Wilma’s driveway and she smiled, my mood flipped, and I remembered why we do this … for the Ms. Wilmas and their families that know their loved one isn’t forgotten.
Like many organizations, we have also experienced staffing shortages, especially in the Meals on Wheels program. David Tucker, who oversees this vital service, and his team have worked overtime to make sure seniors are fed. David’s faithful team of drivers range in age from 39 to 80 (yes, you read that correctly!) and have been delivering meals for 6 months to 15 years (and yes, you read that correctly, as well!). Bob Glass has been with our Meals on Wheels program since 2006 and has served with such a warm and caring outlook.
So, I’m grateful that these unsung heroes have had a little break to rest, be with their children or grandchildren during Fall Break, and will return ready to serve again. If you know or see a MOW driver, no matter where you live, be sure and thank them. And if you would like to donate to the Meals on Wheels program, you can send a check to the Senior Community Center, 1650 W. 2nd St., Owensboro, 42301, or donate on our website, www.seniorcenterodc.com.
October is important for those on Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage, as Open Enrollment starts on Oct. 15. Lee Ann Edmonson, who works with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) at the Green River Area Development District, will be here on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at noon to present information and answer individual questions. If you or a senior in your family need help, please plan to attend. No reservations are needed. SHIP is a national program that offers one-on-one assistance, counseling and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to help them make informed decisions about their care and benefits.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Senior Center is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to sponsor the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. We have a group of about 20 staff, volunteers and friends that are completing the two-mile walk at Smothers Park to raise money and awareness of Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. These statistics are troubling, and we want to do our part to help. You can donate to the Senior Community Center team through a link on our website, www.seniorcenterodc.com.
We have several special events planned for October, including our annual Halloween Brunch and Bingo Party, sponsored by Signature HealthCare, Humana and Caretenders, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. Staff, volunteers and seniors are encouraged to dress up in costume. Prizes, donated by Owensboro Health’s Lifeline Alert Team, will be distributed for best costumes. Encompass Healthcare is giving a Parkinson’s presentation on Thursday, Oct. 28, followed by Jeopardy and prizes.
