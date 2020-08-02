There was little air circulating but the late July honey was flowing inside the garage of Jody and Denise Hamilton.
The Hamiltons, who have their daughter, Neena Gaynor, to thank for becoming bee hobbyists 11 years ago, turned their Summit home — a Daviess County neighborhood built around a golf course — into a makeshift honey factory as they harvested from their nine hives kept on a separate farm in Hancock County where the bees help pollinate crops and flowers.
The Hamiltons, retired teachers who moved from Nicholasville to Owensboro a year ago to be closer to family, transported and merged their hives with the ones their daughter and her husband, Wade Gaynor, were already maintaining.
“We came from 40 acres and a log cabin; that’s how we used to do our bees,” Denise Hamilton said. “So this is new — golf course beekeeping.”
To harvest the honey, five wooden boxes, known as superstructures or supers for bees to store honey, were removed from the hives and brought via a pickup truck and placed in the garage.
The supers, each weighing about 60 pounds, contained frames with honeycomb, a wax created by worker bees to store honey and eggs.
In this case, it was all honey and it was Jody Hamilton’s job to uncap the frames by scraping the honeycomb off of them. The honeycomb can be repurposed into candles or chewed like bubble gum with the honey still remaining on it.
“This has been the cleanest honey I’ve seen,” Jody Hamilton said. “There’s not been a single ant, a hive beetle or any other insect except for the bees themselves inside the super.”
Although weather, location, type of flowers and time of year can dictate the taste and color of honey, Denise Hamilton said this is the ideal season for harvesting honey.
“Summer honey is easier to do than fall honey because it flows so much quicker,” she said. “…This is very different than what we had back in central Kentucky. The taste is very different.”
Once the frames are uncapped, they’re placed inside an electric extractor that spins the honey out of the frames. The honey flows out of the extractor into a 5-gallon bucket that’s fitted on top with a strainer, which filters out any remaining beeswax or bee parts.
The filtered honey can then be poured into glass jars or plastic bottles for consumption.
The Gaynors are members of the Green Valley Beekeepers Association while the Hamiltons are members of the Bluegrass Beekeepers Association.
The families have also been known to remove swarms from people’s property. This year they removed two and added them to their Hancock County hives.
“It’s definitely a hobby because you lose money,” Wade Gaynor said.
When all the honey is extracted, they expect to fill about 175 pints.
Neena Gaynor said the family will keep some jars of honey for themselves and the rest is usually given away as gifts.
“There’s such high demand for honey we just tell everybody that we have it and it’s gone,” she said.
