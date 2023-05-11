When I sat down to write this article about mental health, I didn’t know where to start. There are so many topics and the issue is so important.
My entire life has been impacted by mental health challenges, not just in my work as a therapist but in my personal life. I have anxiety, my mother suffers from severe depression and my father died by suicide in 2004.
I have asked several clients to tell me what is the most important fact for people to know about mental health. The majority responded that most people are impacted by mental health issues in some aspect of their lives. If they themselves do not suffer from them, they may have family members, co-workers or friends that do. This topic of mental health is too important to leave in the dark, so let’s shine some light on it.
Most people know what physical health is and how to take care of their needs. We try to eat right, exercise, get enough sleep, go to the doctor, etc. So, what exactly is mental health and how can you take care of it? According to the World Health Organization, mental health is defined as “a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well, work well and contribute to their community.”
We can nurture our mental health by learning how to manage stress, making social connections, setting boundaries, talking to a therapist, taking medications, managing our physical health, etc.
It is typical for people to experience ups and downs in their lives. Our thoughts and feelings can also change in response to life events and losses. So, how do we know if someone is experiencing a mental health challenge? The National Council for Mental Wellbeing teaches the importance of observing signs (things that are observable) and symptoms (internal feelings that a person may describe) across four domains. If these signs and symptoms increase or last longer than an expected response to life events, a mental health challenge may be developing. Another indication is if they begin to interfere with a person’s ability to live, work and socialize. These domains are:
• Appearance (changes in their hygiene, weight loss, appearing nervous etc.)
• Behavior (becoming aggressive; sleeping to much; withdrawing from social activities, difficulty completing tasks, self-injury, obsessive behaviors, etc.)
• Thoughts (becoming self-critical, distrusting others, seeing things that are not there, etc.)
• Emotions (sadness, easily agitated, excessive worry, mood swings, etc.)
Risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing a mental health issue. These can include a family history of mental health issues, poverty, history of abuse or neglect, trauma and many more. These risk factors can be balanced out by having protective factors such as family support, good physical health, spirituality and many more. The more protective factors a person has, the better they are able to cope with life’s challenges.
In spite of the prevalence of mental health issues, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health that keeps people from sharing and, sadly, from seeking help. Many people suffer in silence because they fear judgement and oftentimes don’t want to burden others. In fact, 1 in 5 individuals will have a diagnosable mental disorder in a single year and almost half of all adults in the U.S. will experience a mental health challenge over the course of their lifetime. The (National Council for Wellbeing) reports 40% of people with a diagnosable mental health issue do not seek treatment. Experiencing mental health issues doesn’t mean that someone is weak, crazy, lacks faith or can’t handle life. It means they have a medical condition that impacts their brain and how it functions. The consequences for not seeking help for mental health issues are similar to not seeking care for your physical health. Symptoms can worsen, become disruptive to your life and result in significant illness and sometimes death.
If you are suffering from a mental health issue, please know that you matter. There are resources available to help you. You can call the local crisis line at 1-800-433-7291 to get connected with a trained therapist or text/call 988 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline). You can also text MHFA to 741741 to chat with a crisis counselor. If you need help getting started, you can talk with your doctor about your symptoms to get connected with resources.
If you know someone struggling with mental health issues, reach out and start a conversation; let them know that you care. Sometimes, just listening to someone can help. If you would like to learn more about mental health and how to connect others to resources, take a Mental Health First Aid Course. Additional websites for information include, The National Council for Behavioral Health (www.thenationalcouncil.org) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (www.samhsa.gov).
