When Berly Tillman Sullivan, executive director of MentorKids Kentucky, reflects on the past year, she smiles and credits God for sustaining the faith-based organization through the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said cuts were made, grants were lost and her small staff had to be let go.
“I had two other team members … and our funding was cut through COVID as like a lot of people’s,” Sullivan said. “We don’t get any state or federal funding. But we ran a tight ship as soon as we saw that it was going to truly impact us to the extent it did. We just pulled the reins back on everything.”
As MentorKids went through 2020, Sullivan said it was still iffy on whether or not the budget changes would carry the organization through the difficult time.
“…For the total profit and loss of 2020, we had a profit of $20 and like 48 cents — and that’s only God,” Sullivan said. “That’s because we had no idea if we were pulling back too hard or if it wasn’t enough. So that was really good for my heart in such a dark time.”
Sullivan also shifted her focus to delivering meals to MentorKids’ families and even to their neighbors. The food came from the public schools’ free meal program that became available while students were out of school because of the pandemic.
“Whenever all that happened, I just started picking up their meals and delivering them,” said Sullivan, who delivered more than 7,000 meals. “… I became known as ‘the lady who delivers food.’ ”
During COVID, MentorKids had to stop its one-to-one match program of connecting a child to a Christian adult, which is its main mission.
Going into COVID, Sullivan said there were 66 matches but that number has dropped to 56.
“We had six graduating seniors from last year and that’s a big number to lose,” Sullivan said. “It’s great because the mentor was there (with their match) and they completed the program. …When that happened, we were out there making new matches but we couldn’t do that because of COVID. So it kind of gives a skewed vision of what could have happened and I have to let that go.”
Six weeks ago, however, MentorKids hired 22-year-old Lydia Manley as its recruitment and program coordinator in the anticipation of bringing back one-on-one match and Star programs.
Manley’s first month was helping Sullivan tutor students who were coming to the MentorKids office daily.
Since schools have gone back to five-day, in-person learning, Manley, who is originally from Owensboro but has spent the past 10 years in Russellville, said she’s been able to start training for her job.
“I’m super excited to be back in Owensboro and just give back to the community that made me who I am,” said Manley, who has a political science degree from Campbellsville University.
The Star Program allows youth — ages 6 to 14 years — who have been accepted into the mentoring program, to come to the MentorKids office every Thursday for two hours after school to receive help with homework, play games or learn basic social skills.
Sullivan said it will be after spring break before the Star Program returns. And the goal is to eventually offer it more than one day a week.
MentorKids is also bringing back its fundraiser — Rugged Race presented by Independence Bank. It will take place Aug. 28 at Diamond Lake Resort. Registration begins May 1 on the MentorKids website — mentorkidsky.org.
Despite the challenges, Sullivan said MentorKids has become “stronger” over the past year.
“As long as we just keep our heads down, focus on our mission, which is offering the hope we have in Jesus to each and every child we encounter, we’re going to see this organically grow. …I’m just trusting in the Lord because He has been so faithful, and that when we need it at that exact time, He will line everything out.”
To inquire about becoming a mentor or volunteering for the Star Program, contact the MentorKids office at 270-926-6893.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
