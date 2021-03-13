This weekend we are halfway through Lent, the 40 days that prepare us for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
This mid-point offers the opportunity to assess: How has Lent gone for me so far? Is there anything I would like to do differently?
The focus of Lent is Christ crucified. I hold my sins before my gaze: I recognize how my actions have wounded Jesus, others and myself.
Following Jesus’ words in Matthew 6, the Church prescribes prayer, fasting (self-denial) and sharing what I have with those who have less (giving alms.) I make these sacrifices and join them to the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross.
As I review my own Lenten practice, I see that I need to recommit myself to prayer each day and to deny myself more of what I want. I am aware of opportunities to give and each week I visit an elderly person who lost much of their family.
However past Lents have taught me that the true penances are those that I do not choose but which occur, curiously, during Lent.
These events in my life range from seismic tremors that shake the house and rattle the dishes to a 7.0 on the Richter scale that leveled my life as I knew it and forced me to rebuild from the ground up.
This Lent that event was the death of Lucy, a stray my sister took in and named. Lucy had a hint of Pomeranian with a chunky body and stubby legs that always made me laugh when she tried to keep up with the other dogs as they ran. Whenever I returned home, it was Lucy who first greeted me, as her small body shook with excitement.
At the end of her life from a brain tumor, my sister became non-responsive. We put Lucy on my sister’s bed; she licked my sister’s face and my sister reached out and petted her. Through the last days of my sister’s life, Lucy was present. She earned the spot on my lap as I drove the car. At some point, Lucy went from being “my sister’s dog” to being mine.
On the Friday evening after Ash Wednesday, a friend and I were walking my three dogs in what is normally a low traffic area. A large SUV passed and caught Lucy with the rear wheels of the vehicle; the driver had not seen her.
I gathered her body from the asphalt and my friend and I headed to my vehicle to rush her to the vet. Within a few second she died as I held her. That evening I bathed her body, bawled and assured her that we will always remember her.
A friend once told me that a second death, following upon the death of one we love, can knock down walls we have built to insulate ourselves from the pain of the first loss. I believe that God is using Lucy’s death to help me approach the pain from the death of my sister.
It is always important to include gratitude, and so I am grateful for the presence of my friend who led me through the aftermath of Lucy being struck by the vehicle. I am also grateful to have known Lucy; I trust that in some way we will be together again.
During my sabbatical in Jerusalem, two streets over from the street where I lived runs the Via Dolorosa, “the Sorrowful Way” or “Street.” The Via Dolorosa follows the path that Jesus trod as He carried the cross to Calvary.
There are 14 stations, or stops, along the way. Several of these stations recall Jesus falling to the cobblestone street under the weight of the crossbeam. Today groups of pilgrims carry a cross of 2x4’s along the Via Dolorosa. During Lent Catholic parishes offer this devotion, known as “the Stations of the Cross.”
Lent allows me the opportunity to acknowledge my sins and to accept both the consequences of my actions and the circumstances of my life as the cross that God has designed for me. Thus laden I walk with Jesus on the Sorrowful Way to Calvary.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.