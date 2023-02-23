At the age of 8, former Owensboro resident Elizabeth “Liz” Heichelbech was able to find another home in Johnson’s Dance Studio.
Now, the 54-year-old educator, author and artist, who resides in Massachusetts, is sharing her story of how dance has launched her career in the arts with her first semi-autobiographical novel, “Chopin in Kentucky.”
For Heichelbech, taking her first steps into the studio and eventually becoming an inaugural member of the Owensboro Dance Theatre proved to make an impression on what she would end up doing for the rest of her life, even if the road came with some obstacles.
“Coming from a challenging background of poverty, this just put my life in a completely different trajectory,” she said.
While her parents were supportive of Heichelbech pursuing dance, it seemed like the pursuit was about to be cut short just as it began, as her family wasn’t able to afford another year.
But Joy Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Dance Studio and co-founder and current managing artistic director for ODT, called Heichelbech to offer her a working scholarship to help out at the studio while being able to take classes for free.
“That phone call shaped everything I became after that,” Heichelbech said.
For Johnson, the decision to invest in Heichelbech was an easy one.
“It was her natural ability, and you could just tell that she loved it. This was a passion,” she said. “She was just a delight to have, and there was no question at all.”
Heichelbech continued with the company until she graduated from Owensboro High School in 1986.
She also lived with Karen Carothers, co-founder and former co-artistic director for ODT, for her last two years of high school after her family moved out of the area.
Heichelbech gained admission to the University of Louisville to study dance on a Brownie Young Leadership Scholarship but dropped out after two-and-a-half years when she received a call from Carothers and Johnson about a professional dancing opportunity.
Since then, she’s gone on to perform with the Louisville Ballet Civic Company, Lexington Ballet, St. Louis Ballet and the Indianapolis Ballet.
She also found opportunities to teach and choreograph for a number of schools and pre-professional companies.
She even choreographed the first “Waltz of the Flowers” piece for ODT’s production of “The Nutcracker,” which has gone on to become a community staple the past several years.
Eventually, Heichelbech went back to school and received her bachelor of fine arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Arizona in 1998, majoring in dance and creative writing before receiving her master of education from Lesley University in 2011.
Heichelbech has also ventured into other avenues and passions, such as writing and teaching children, teenagers and adults comedy improv, collage art and more.
And for the past 20 years, Heichelbech has been teaching for the Weston Public Schools district in Weston, Massachusetts, where she is an instructional coach.
For Heichelbech, she has found being involved in the arts goes beyond showcasing talent.
“Dancing brings people together in a way that goes much deeper than language,” she said. “It transcends personalities, preferences …. There’s that social aspect.”
Additionally, Heichelbech said dance has been able to help her with other life skills.
“It teaches you to persevere, it teaches you patience, it teaches how to fail and keep on,” she said. “That’s one of the beauties of art; it’s a way of learning where failing is part of the process. … It’s part of how you learn.”
She also brings up how it taps into the individual needs regarding health.
“Dance therapy can reach places other types of therapy cannot, just (like) art therapy,” Heichelbech said. “(It’s) a joy (and helps) with physical health, expression and awareness of your body.
“People use movement as a mindfulness technique.”
Her book, “Chopin in Kentucky,” is published by United Kingdom-based publisher Bluemoose Books and took Heichelbech 25 years to finish. It details the story of dancer Marie Higginbottom finding a friend in the late Polish composer Frédéric Chopin before meeting her first “real” friend, Misty McPherson, who is described as “the world’s first female Elvis impersonator.”
Through the story, both Higginbottom and McPherson look to achieve their respective dreams while dealing with the obstacles brought on by poverty and other family issues.
The use of Chopin comes from Heichelbech’s enjoyment of listening to the composer’s work.
“I started listening to the preludes, because I was always so interested in how people play with form, especially short form …” she said. “I would listen to the preludes, and then I would try to craft a short piece that may (have) embodied a similar change in tone or emotion.
“What I realized is that you could work with themes from real life almost more authentically if you can play with it. You can create new characters, and you can invent things that never happened and still tell your story.”
Notably, Heichelbech’s dedication in the book is “(to) everyone who has ever had a dubious dream” — in which she hopes people are inspired to keep their artistic and creative endeavors alive while giving the music of Chopin a listen.
“Keep doing it for the joy of doing it,” she said, “and if something works out vocationally, all the better. But don’t feel like you have to stop studying it because it might not earn you money.
“And creativity in any domain is rewarding — it’s its own reward.”
For Carothers and Johnson, they couldn’t be more proud of what Heichelbech has been able to achieve.
“It’s like watching your own child grow up, and just the joy of seeing what (she’s) done with (her life) and how happy she is,” Carothers said. “It’s amazing.”
“She was always special because there was the drive, and she was motivated to do anything,” Johnson said.
“Chopin in Kentucky” is available now on Amazon, while a sequel is in the works.
For more information on Heichelbech, visit creativeincites.com.
