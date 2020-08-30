Mini Cedars Miniature Horse Farm in southern Daviess County is home to national champion horses.
And Lisa Leonard has been responsible for training and raising miniature horses for about 38 years. At one time, the farm contained 25 miniature horses but now has five.
“We’ve always had horses; we had quarter horses but we didn’t have time for quarter horses,” Leonard said. “…A friend of ours came in with a mini one day and I said, ‘I think we want to try a mini.’ We got rid of the quarter horses and we got the minis. And then it got crazy because we started showing.”
The shows are part of events sanctioned by the American Miniature Horse Association (KMHB) or the American Miniature Horse Registry (AMHR).
At the shows, horses are divided into classes and then required to perform in judged events such as hunter jump, costume and halter. The halter is when the handler leads the horse so it can be judged on conformation and suitability.
Leonard calls one of her prized national champion horses “Mr. Ed,” even though he hardly resembles the palomino in the hit 1960s TV show.
Leonard’s Mr. Ed is a 25-year-old, gray miniature stallion that has turned white with age.
When she purchased Mr. Ed at 6 months old, Leonard said she knew he came from good bloodlines. However, she also knew that doesn’t always translate into a championship-quality horse.
“I knew the (Henryville, Indiana) farm he came from and I knew the background,” Leonard said. “I knew the parents he was out of and they had shown really well. …But when you get them that young, you don’t know what you’re going to get.”
But Mr. Ed proved to be something special. He could perform well in all of the events but particularly excelled in what’s known as the liberty — an event in which the horse is released in the show ring by its handler, and allowed to run freely around the ring for one minute and 30 seconds with music playing in the background.
“It’s almost like they’re dancing to the music,” Leonard said. “At the (Kentucky) horse park, that arena is so huge, and they don’t have a center ring like most shows, so he burns it up. Everybody knew him for his liberty and jumping abilities.”
Before he was retired eight years ago, Mr. Ed won AMHR national titles in liberty, hunter 30-inch and under halter, 30-inch and under halter driving and costume.
Leonard also found success in a two-horse drive team of miniature pintos named Ice and Wild Child. The pair, both 34 inches tall, started driving at age 3 with Leonard manning them from the carriage they pulled.
“This team just clicked,” Leonard said. “A team is hard to get to work together, especially a young team like this one was. I just got lucky.”
With the help of her father David, Leonard broke the horses and turned them into nine-time national champions in the fine and light harness divisions.
“This team was never beaten at the regional or national levels,” she said.
The success of the horses has come with invites to the Kentucky Derby parade, the Indy 500 parade and the inauguration parade of former Gov. Steve Beshear.
After retiring all of her show horses, Leonard began managing miniature horse shows about five years ago.
Leonard, who still works full time at the Daviess County PVA’s Office, said she will oversee about four shows a year and will do more when she retires.
“It just got to be a demand for show managers and my mother (Elvera) had run a show for years and I had helped her,” Leonard said. “So I got my show manager’s license and started running shows. I just enjoy traveling and being around horse people.”
