For the four full-time chaplains of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, every day is a quest to balance the spiritual needs of patients, staff and, at times, even themselves.
And the COVID pandemic has only compounded their daily challenges.
As an OH chaplain for 13 years, Debby Smith has worked on about every floor and unit. Currently, she’s assigned to women’s services, trauma followups and the noncritical COVID-19 floor.
Smith, a North Carolina native, said she found the “best of both worlds” when she came to Owensboro, a smaller metropolitan city but home to a large regional hospital that still maintains full-time chaplains.
“Not all hospitals value professional chaplains,” Smith said. “Many hospitals just use volunteers or retired pastors.”
Daniel Kim, an Indiana native who joined the chaplain team three months ago, is assigned to the CCU unit, with many patients these days fighting for their lives because of COVID complications.
Kim said his day consists of serving the “sickest of the sickest.”
“It’s just sad, just sad to see people dying and families have to stand outside (the rooms) — they can’t be there at times because of COVID,” Kim said.
Kim said his serving 13 years as an Army chaplain helped prepare him in some ways for his civilian job.
He added that there are similarities between Army and hospital chaplains because of the varying religions and beliefs that he encounters on a daily basis.
“It’s just different congregations,” Kim said. “I served soldiers of all different religious backgrounds and faiths. …So I didn’t have any issues switching from my pastoral ministry to the hospital chaplaincy. Actually, I found the hospital more appealing to me than a church. …I wanted to serve the people outside the church. As a Christian, I have found meaning as a hospital chaplain by just showing God’s love.”
K.C. Klarner is assigned to oncology, palliative care and transitional care.
Klarner said he spent time as a chaplain in trauma hospitals and in hospice care before starting at Owensboro Health 10 months ago.
“...People look at (oncology or palliative care) as a grim place to be … but it’s a rich time for people to experience and see God in new and fresh ways that they didn’t before their chronic or terminal diagnosis,” Klarner said. “All of the people think you’re dealing with death, but I like enriching people’s lives while they’re still living.”
Greg Wolfe, a Missouri native, has been full-time with OH for 15 months. He’s assigned to the emergency department and progressive, pulmonary care and behavioral health units.
Wolfe said he started at OH as a part-time chaplain but was led to apply for the full-time position when it opened.
And since then, Wolfe has experienced ups and downs, but not without support from his fellow chaplains.
Wolfe said he recently went through a tough and complicated COVID situation with a patient’s family that had colleagues checking on him.
“When I came in for the day, K.C. asked me, ‘Are you doing OK today?’ Because we know when you go through something like that, you have a lot of feelings,” Wolfe said. “So just knowing you can talk to someone else who understands (helps).”
Until COVID came along, Klarner said he thought he had witnessed a lot of grief and sorrow in his 12-year career with his hospital and hospice chaplain roles.
“…The suffering that people, who get a bad case of COVID go through, I’ve just never seen anything like it,” Klarner said. “…We’ve seen some compounding grief, and these people are going to carry some significant scars through their lives from their experience.”
Smith said it’s becoming more common for hospital staff to reach out to them.
“Just our presence; them knowing we’re there for them and, at times, we’ll get calls that they need to talk,” Smith said.
Kim described the chaplains’ roles as “ministers of presence.”
“...Be there and suffer with them,” Kim said. “Because as Jesus did, …He came to this Earth to be with us (and) to suffer the experience.”
All of the hospital’s chaplains are required to have a master’s degree in a theological area, a year-residency and all are required to be certified by the Association of Professional Chaplains.
The hospital chaplains said they’re all Christians but that they don’t push their beliefs onto anyone.
“We are chaplains to families, patients and staff ... and to patients of faith or not faith,” Smith said. “…A person who’s atheist or agnostic that’s given a terminal diagnosis of cancer may be having an existential crisis. When we go into a room, we have no agenda. The only thing we are there to do is see where the patient is, where their spiritual needs are that we assess from that, and to help facilitate whatever those spiritual needs are.”
Smith said she and her fellow chaplains have a heart for everyone they serve and meet in the hospital, but do not always know the outcomes of those they encounter.
“We journey with them while they’re here … and that’s probably the hardest part about being a chaplain — we never hear the rest of the story,” Smith said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
