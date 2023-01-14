The Rev. Greg Faulls never anticipated pastoring a church in Owensboro.
But on Jan. 5, Faulls celebrated his 25th anniversary as the senior pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Kentucky Highway 56.
Three days later, Faulls, 54, was surprised during Sunday’s worship service by the congregation recognizing his ministry milestone.
“…One of the best gifts they gave me was this box of letters from the church members,” Faulls said. “I sat down with my wife (Monday) for about two hours with a box of Kleenexes…. My favorite part of the whole day was the receiving line. They just had me up front and hundreds of people came. Nobody shook my hand; they all hugged me.”
Faulls’ lengthy tenure is a rarity for a Protestant pastor.
According to a 2018 article published by the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, four years is the average length of service for a Protestant pastor.
And in looking back over his pastoral journey, Faulls said Bellevue has allowed him to grow and “even make mistakes” over the years.
Faulls said he accepted Christ as a teenager and “almost immediately sensed the calling.”
While attending Western Kentucky University, he started in ministry at age 19 as a youth director at Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green.
“I had only been a Christian for about two years; I had not grown up in the church,” Faulls said. “I had come to faith when I was 17 years old. I had gone from (being) an atheist to a Christian over the course of a few months.”
After WKU, Faulls enrolled in 1990 at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, where he spent the next seven years pursuing a master’s of divinity and then a doctorate in evangelism.
While going through seminary, Faulls also pastored smaller churches in Texas, gaining pulpit experience and growing in his faith.
While in Texas, Faulls started a family and wasn’t looking to move.
But out of nowhere, Bellevue’s pulpit committee reached out to him about interviewing for its open senior pastor position.
“…I still don’t know where the connections were,” said Faulls, who was then pastoring First Baptist Church of Honey Grove, Texas. “They found me, asked for a résumé, and I actually put them off for awhile.”
It was in September of 1997 that all the pieces began falling into place for Faulls to become Bellevue’s next pastor.
However, Faulls, who was 29 years old then, didn’t think he had a shot at being selected.
“I was one of five people (being interviewed),” he said. “I didn’t know I was in the lead at that time. I was a young man, so I didn’t expect to get a chance at Bellevue.”
But after months of follow ups and more interviews, Bellevue’s membership voted Faulls as its next pastor, and he officially began on Jan. 5, 1998.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Faulls’ family lived in Columbus, Ohio, until his fifth-grade year, when his family relocated to Louisville.
Faulls was more than familiar with Owensboro because of it being his wife’s hometown.
And after being here 25 years, Faulls said it would take a “calling from God” to leave Bellevue.
“It was really wild because I wasn’t looking to come to Owensboro and had no intentions of even coming back to Kentucky,” he said. “And the fact that an Owensboro church came to find me ended up being a huge gift to my life. …God brought me somewhere that I was going to be close to family. …That’s actually created a stability and makes it hard to imagine going somewhere else.”
A New Bellevue Baptist
Early in his tenure, Faulls helped lead Bellevue in constructing a new church campus on Kentucky 56 and moving the congregation from their original home at 519 W. Byers Ave.
“I was at the Byers campus less than a year when I realized we were outgrowing that facility; I realized we were landlocked; there’s a neighborhood and residential houses all around there,” Faulls said. “…When I realized that, I led the congregation into a process to study what we should do; I felt we should relocate, but I didn’t say anything … because if we should relocate then it wouldn’t be obvious just to me — God would make it clear to the congregation.”
In 2000, the church began studying the idea of relocating and ultimately decided to move forward.
Faulls described it as a “dramatic” decision to build and relocate Bellevue.
“The church made this bold move that was going to be very costly and challenging, but we believed so deeply that Bellevue had potential far beyond the confines of that 4.7-acre (Byers Avenue) campus,” he said.
From there, the church created the “Vision Team” to find between 60 to 80 acres — enough land to not only build a larger campus, but also have the space for any growth.
They found 180 acres on Kentucky 56 that were initially purchased.
“Over the years, we’ve sold a bunch of it, and now we have about 80 left,” Faulls said.
Before any new construction could be done, Bellevue needed a buyer for its Byers’ campus.
In the fall of 2006, Bellevue struck an agreement with Walnut Memorial Baptist Church for $2.25 million.
“From 2001 to 2006, we knew we wanted to go build out here but we knew we didn’t have the financial muscle until we had a deal on our facility,” he said.
Not counting the property, Bellevue started building what would become a $12.5-million church campus. It opened in 2008.
Vision for Bellevue’s Future
Faulls said the church’s mortgage will be paid off this year, which has prompted Bellevue to create a “vision” for its future and how it will allocate the funds that are being used to pay off the bank note.
The church has started hosting what it’s calling “vision events.” The first, held on Sunday, was Praying for God’s Direction. The next one is Discovering Needs on Feb. 19, followed by How Can We Meet the Needs? on March 19.
On May 21, Faulls said a report will be released from those three vision events.
“I realized we needed to have some kind of visionary reboot once we paid the church off,” he said. “…It’s so we can get clarity on what we need to do with those extra (financial) resources.”
Like all churches, Faulls said COVID-19 affected attendance, but it has built back up to about 1,000 people between its 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.
For Faulls, all of the sacrifices that have been made for Bellevue and the congregation’s dedication to fulfilling the Great Commission has kept him going.
Faulls added that he, his wife and children have been blessed by their time there and the relationships they have built.
“Something else profound happened to me over the years, and probably the most meaningful thing, and that is this church became family,” he said. “It was no longer a congregation after a certain number of years.”
