The Rev. Jamus Edwards, lead pastor of preaching and vision, said the idea of having a service away from the main church campus is to make it a special celebration with individuals who’ve helped grow PVCC over the years.
“We’re inviting back everybody who’s ever been part of the church,” Edwards said. “…We’re viewing it as a family reunion, and we just thought it would be fun to do it off-site … and make a big deal of it.”
Although PVCC was established 15 years ago, its roots go back into the late 1990s.
According to Edwards, there was a splintering off of congregations in 1997 at what was Parrish Avenue Baptist Church — now called GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Edwards said Parrish Avenue Baptist Church was led then by the Rev. Brian Flahardy, who wanted to take the church into a more contemporary direction and add small groups to the ministry.
Edwards added that the congregation voted down Flahardy’s proposal to go contemporary, which led him to leave, along with 30 to 40 other members, to form New Focus Community Church.
“This was back in the worship wars of the 90s, when churches were dividing over contemporary music,” Edwards said.
New Focus began with services at Burns Elementary School and Brescia University and eventually found a home at 3401 Veach Road.
But in December 2004, a snowstorm damaged the building’s roof, forcing the congregation to hold services at other sites, such as the Executive Inn Rivermont and Owensboro Middle School.
Then, in 2005, Flahardy resigned for health reasons.
To keep the church from folding, the Kentucky Baptist Convention helped by sending French Harmon, a consultant with the KBC in Louisville, to act as interim pastor.
Edwards, a Cadiz native, said he was being mentored by Harmon at that time, which is how he became aware of the open position.
Edwards moved to Owensboro in 2006 to begin a new ministry that involved changing the church’s name and purchasing the former Mullen & Haynes warehouse at 800 Pleasant Valley Road from Diversified Healthcare for $427,000. The 30,600 square-foot warehouse was converted into the main worship center.
“All in one business meeting, they hired me as the pastor, changed the name from New Focus to Pleasant Valley, and we secured this facility that we’re in now,” said Edwards, who was 24 years old when he became pastor and had only been married just over a year. “…I was super green, but they were willing to take a chance on a young guy. My first sermon I ever preached was on Bigfoot, and they still hired me.”
Since then, Pleasant Valley has grown from an average attendance of around 35 to nearly 1,000 before COVID-19. The church also employs 13 people. Seven are full-time employees.
Edwards said Pleasant Valley has thrived by remaining faithful to five core values — lifting up the name of Jesus, keeping the Word of God central and highly revered, giving back to the community, taking care of all Pleasant Valley family members and being a place where everybody is welcome.
“It’s just amazing what God has done; we’ve baptized 630 people over the tenure of our ministry, planted three churches and sent out our first full-time missionaries recently,” Edwards said. “It’s been a really exciting journey.”
As far as the future of Pleasant Valley, Edwards said it’s to keep moving forward with Jesus at the forefront.
“Our vision for the next 15 years is to lift up the name of Jesus and see to it that as many people as possible in Owensboro know His name,” Edwards said. “…We want to be a launching pad — we want to continue to be a church that sends out church planters and missionaries; this kingdom is a lot bigger than Owensboro, and we want the gospel spread around the world.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
