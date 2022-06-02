The mission statement of the Senior Community Center is to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage their involvement in the community. Everything we do and/or provide, we filter through this statement to ensure we are fully serving all Daviess County senior adults.
A couple of ways we live out this statement that folks may not know about is through our telephone reassurance and friendly visits programs. We have staff and volunteers that call seniors to check on them on a regular basis, as well as visit them in their home. The home visits were halted during COVID, but we are getting them re-started. Please call Tiffanye Corsey at 270-687-4640 if you or someone you know would like to receive a call and/or visit, or if you’d like to volunteer to call or visit seniors in our community.
As the Meals on Wheels provider for Daviess County, we are still serving around 400 meals, Monday through Friday, through home delivery and at five congregate sites. One of our MoW clients recently told us that if he was a millionaire, he’d give half of his money to Meals on Wheels because of the impact it’s had on him and others. What an endorsement!
A family member of one of our private pay clients recently thanked us for the MoW deliveries for her brother. “I just spoke with him on the phone, and he has been both pleased and grateful for the meals. With his [health issues], he has not had the energy nor desire to prepare meals for himself. Therefore, he simply was not eating. It is without a doubt a lifesaver for him.”
Private pay clients are just that — they pay $6 for each delivered meal and can get on the list by calling David Tucker at the Senior Center. It’s a different process than the regular MoW program where GRADD handles the application and qualification process and then sends us the list of those that have qualified. Many of our private pay clients are signed up and paid by family members who live out of town and want to ensure their family member in Daviess County receives a meal from a driver who’s also checking on them. Please call for more information.
Another program we’re offering in June that is critical for seniors and their families is for Pre-Planning for Funerals. We spend lots of time planning a wedding or special event, but many people don’t spend enough time with their families and loved ones to share their wishes for the end.
It’s not something that we like to talk about, but I can speak from personal experience, it makes a huge difference to the family and friends left behind. My mother took care of everything years before her passing in 2014. It made the difficult grieving period a little easier because we knew what she wanted and most of the expenses had already been covered.
Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery will sponsor a luncheon and pre-planning presentation from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 29. Please call the Senior Center to register for this.
On Saturday, June 4, we are holding our annual rummage sale at the Senior Center from 7 a.m. to noon. This year we will be inside, as opposed to holding it outside in 2021. We are not accepting donations this year, as we have lots of items already. We are motivated sellers! Please come on Saturday to get a bargain and support the Senior Community Center. All monies raised will go towards programs and activities that help us live out our mission statement!
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
